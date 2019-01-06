Basas’ spot in Lady Tamaraws roster still uncertain

Following her stellar performance for the FEU Lady Tamaraws in Season 80 of the UAAP Women’s Volleyball tournament, spiker Chin Basas has been missing in action.

Sure, she has been at the Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors bench for the 2018 PSL season. But other than some rare instances, Basas has not seen action the entire off-season with her collegiate or her semi-pro squad due to an ear infection and a shoulder injury.

This led fans anticipating the upcoming UAAP season to ask if the veteran would make it to FEU’s final line-up.

“Sa ngayon, medyo nasa 50/50 pa ‘yung participation niya,” admitted FEU head coach George Pascua.

“For now, nagpaparamdam siya eh. Kaya ang sabi ko sa kanya, ang first step na gagawin niya, maka-recover muna siya sa injury niya. And then by that time, if she decides na gusto niya talaga, she’s welcome naman sa team,” elaborated the mentor.

But before the spectacle unfolds, Pascua says the next few days will be crucial for their assessment.

“Itong week na ito crucial. Mag start siya (Basas) mag therapy then pag okay na siya at fit-to-play siya, that’s the time na we will decide kaming mga coaches. May proseso,” he said.

In 2019, however, FEU will have to come up with more solutions as two of their best defensive forces, Bernadeth Pons and libero Kyla Atienza, already bid their college careers adieu.

Whether Basas returns or not, Pascua says he and his wards are preparing for all possible scenarios.

“Kailangan kong ‘wag huminto kasi baka mag decide siya na ayaw niya. Kahit papaano, kailangan may Plan B kami which is ‘yun ang ginagawa namin ngayon,” he shared. “Si (Lycha) Ebon, si Heather (Guino-o), they can play naman ‘yung outside-opposite pati si Jer (Malabanan). So ‘yung pwesto niya, kahit papaano, merong ipapalit.”

If he could have it his way, though, Pascua would rather have Toni Rose Basas in the line-up.

“Of course kung ako, I’d prefer na nandyan siya kasi ‘yung experience niya na nakapag-Finals siya last season. Pero siyempre, importante ‘yung chemistry kasi ‘yun ang gusto naming ma-develop sa new players na papasok. Kung sa kanya, at least konting adjustment na lang,” he said.

The Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws ended an eight-year Finals drought in Season 80 when stalwart Pons carried the squad to the last dance but eventually lost to the De La Salle University Lady Spikers.

Pascua and the Lady Tamaraws head to Baguio Sunday to kick-off their four-day training camp.