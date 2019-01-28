Could this be the Adamson Lady Falcons’ final roster for Season 81?

Today marks the deadline for submitting the final rosters of all member schools for the UAAP Season 81 women’s volleyball tournament. But even before this day, the Adamson Lady Falcons might have hinted at their squad for the upcoming season via this photo that surfaced on social media days ago.

The picture shows exactly 14 players, the maximum number of active players allowed, together with Head Coach Airess Padda and assistant coaches Cherry Rose Macatangay, Angeli Tabaquero, and Rogelio Getigan. However, they are allowed to list a reserve player that can only be activated if any of the active ones fall to injury. Therefore, those who might be bannering Adamson are, in alphabetical order:

Gracelchen Ave

Princess Balang

Joy Dacoron

Bernadette Flora

Trisha Mae Genesis

Mary Jane Igao

Krich Macaslang

Lee-Ann Perez

Chiara Permentilla

Ceasa Joria Pinar

Tonnie Rose Ponce

May Jeannalyn Roque

Christine Joy Soyud

Chrislyn Uy

Nikka Yandoc

Barring any players that they don’t want the public to know, could this be their final roster for Season 81? If that’s the case, this could be their starting rotation:

Outside Hitters – Flora and Permentilla

Opposite Hitter – Soyud

Middle Blockers – Dacoron and Perez

Setter – Igao

Libero – Ponce

This line-up was almost identical to the one they fielded during last year’s PVL Collegiate Conference except for Hannah Infante who is now replaced by Dacoron. That roster swept the elimination round of the said tournament only to fall to the UP Lady Maroons in the best-of-three semifinals. The San Marcelino-based volleybelles did salvage bronze against the UST Tigresses.

The Lady Falcons did take home four of the eight individual awards from the competition. Flora was hailed 2nd Best Outside Spiker while Soyud won the Best Opposite Spiker award. MJ Igao and Thang Ponce won Best Setter and Best Libero, respectively.

The team joined the succeeding Open conference but failed to register a single victory in 14 games. Coach Padda and the Lady Falcons are hoping to breach the Final Four this season after narrowly missing it during UAAP Season 80 with a 6-8 record.