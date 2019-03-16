Season 80 Finals rematch ensues as Lady Spikers, Lady Tamaraws collide

In the rematch of last year’s Finals, the De La Salle University Lady Spikers and the Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws will clash to get their fifth win in the first round of Season 81.

Lady Spikers bounce back

After losing to both the UP Lady Maroons and the UST Golden Tigresses, the De La Salle Lady Spikers bounced back with a victory over the UE Lady Warriors. Taking the spot of Desiree Cheng, player of the game Tin Tiamzon contributed 10 points in the victory while Jolina Dela Cruz led the Ramil De Jesus-coached squad with 14. The Lady Spikers had a huge advantage in kill blocks (9-2) and service aces (10-2) in that match.

Lady Tamaraws dispose Lady Falcons

Meanwhile, the Lady Tamaraws won a five-setter against the Adamson Lady Falcons. Three players were in double figures as Heather Guino-o paced the wards of Coach George Pascua with 20. Lycha Ebon added 17 while Celine Domingo contributed 14. Buding Duremdes also had 44 excellent digs in 55 attempts. FEU also had a whopping 60-43 edge in attack points.

Ebon, Dela Cruz collide

The game will also feature two of the better rookies in Season 81 as Lycha Ebon paces the FEU Lady Tamaraws and Jolina Dela Cruz leading their way for De La Salle. Ebon is fifth in scoring with over 14 points per game while Dela Cruz is ranked 13th, averaging over 12 a game. Aside from their scoring, they have been helping their respective teams on defense as well by contributing largely in excellent digs.

Injury report

De La Salle team captain Cheng is still questionable due to her shoulder injury. Meanwhile, no Lady Tamaraw is dealing with a major injury as of press time.

Where will the game be played and how to get there?

The match will be played at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan. Nearby landmarks are the Santolan Town Plaza and the San Juan main police station. You can ride the LRT 2 line (Santolan-Recto) and alight at J. Ruiz station. From there, you can ride a tricycle for Filoil for Php 40 for a special trip. You can split the fare if there’s three or four of you.

Those who will be coming from Rizal or the outskirts of Pasig (Manggahan, Santolan, Rosario), can ride a bus to Quiapo and alight at Filoil. Fans can also ride a jeep to San Juan or Pinaglabanan from Robinson’s Galleria. Those who will be coming from Manila (i.e. Recto, Mendiola, Legarda) can ride a bus going to Taytay or Cainta and it will pass by Filoil.

What time is the game and where can I watch?

Broadcast for the Ateneo-NU game will start at March 16 (Saturday) at 4 pm. Those who would like to watch the game at the venue itself can purchase tickets via the SM Tickets website or at ticket booth at any SM Cinema. Tickets could be sold at Filoil itself but availability might be limited given that it’s a weekend game.

If you can’t make it to the venue, you can still catch the game via ABS-CBN Sports and Action, S & A HD, Liga, Liga HD, and the iWant Sports app.