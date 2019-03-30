Sans Lycha Ebon, Ivana Agudo excels as FEU Lady Tamaraws edge UE Lady Warriors in five

Despite missing the services of Lycha Ebon, the FEU Lady Tamaraws pulled off a nail-biter five-set victory against the gritty UE Lady Warriors in their UAAP Season 81 women’s volleyball second round match at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

The wards of Coach George Pascua blasted a 9-1 run from a 16-14 tally to close set one. An off-target attack by Mary Anne Mendrez brought the Lady Tamaraws to set point while Czarina Carandang’s quick attack that landed in an empty UE Zone 5 settled the score at 25-15.

The Lady Warriors responded with a set two victory. Coach Karl Dimaculangan’s crew stretched an 8-6 edge to a 16-10 tally and never looked back. Zilfa Olarve’s attack that landed on FEU’s Zone 1 brought UE to set point and the frame ended at 25-16.

All the momentum was on UE’s side come set three. They established a lead as high as 13 points, 22-9, and end the set at 25-12.

From a 16-16 tie in the fourth set, the Lady Tamaraws embarked on a 7-2 run to establish a 23-18 lead. However, the Lady Warriors made one last push to possibly snatch the set and the victory. However, FEU held their ground to force a fifth set, 25-22.

FEU gained a headstart in the fifth set before UE fought back to keep the tally close. But the Lady Tamaraws led midway, 8-6.

But while Ivana Agudo brought the Lady Tamaraws at match point, the Lady Warriors scored four unanswered points – two off Zilfa Olarve’s aces – to take the upper hand, 15-14.

However, Seth Rodriguez’ net touch infraction gave FEU life. Team captain Jerrili Malabanan sealed the deal with two straight conversions to give the Lady Tamaraws their sixth win in nine matches.

Filling in for Ebon, Agudo is named player of the game with 11 attacks and an ace.

The FEU Lady Tamaraws (6-3) will continue their quest for a Final Four spot against the Ateneo Lady Eagles. Meanwhile, the UE Lady Warriors (2-7) will face the UP Lady Maroons. Both games will be played on April 3 at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.