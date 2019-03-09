Rondina, Laure powers Golden Tigresses to victory over Lady Bulldogs

Saturday, 09 Mar 2019
Lawrence Fernandez - Editor - @lancefernandez
Photo credit: Ralph Estrella, Volleyball PH

After defeating the three-time defending champion De La Salle Lady Spikers in straight sets last Ash Wednesday, the UST Golden Tigresses turned the NU Lady Bulldogs to ashes in four sets during their UAAP Season 81 women’s volleyball first round match at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

UST dominated the early goings of the first set with an 8-2 lead but NU stormed back to knot the count at 11. The tally remained close at 20-all before the Lady Bulldogs blasted a 4-1 run to take set point. UST was not yet done though as they connected on five unanswered points to snatch the set at 26-24. A net touch error by NU brought the opening frame to a deuce. Cherry Ann Rondina gave the Golden Tigresses set point while a kill block by Kecelyn Galdones gave UST the set.

The Espana unit built an 8-5 advantage in the second set before NU levelled the score at ten apiece. However, the squad of Coach Kung Fu Reyes responded with a 6-1 run and never looked back. A service ace by Caitlin Viray brought UST to set point and a service error by Ivy Lacsina ended set two at 25-17. UST had 14 attack points in the set, nine coming from Rondina.

Coach Norman Miguel’s squad held a 16-11 advantage before Eya Laure waxed hot to trigger a 12-5 UST run. But with their backs against the wall, Princess Robles carried the Lady Bulldogs on her shoulders to extend the match. Three consecutive attacks from the NU rookie hitter brought the game to a fourth set, 25-23.

From a 6-6 deadlock in the fourth set, the Golden Tigresses collected four straight points to open a 10-6 gap. UST stretched their cushion to 16-10 coming into the second technical timeout and the Lady Bulldogs had no answer since. Dimdim Pacres’ successful attack brought UST to match point but Robles took one back. An Antonette Landicho ace made the count 24-17 before Viray pounded the ball to an empty NU Zone 5 to end the set and the match, 25-17.

Laure is named Player of the Game with 19 attacks and an aces.

While the Lady Bulldogs had the edge in blocks (12-8) and aces (9-6), UST had a 47-36 margin in attack points. They also committed 12 less errors than NU’s 38.

The Golden Tigresses improve to 4-2 to tie their win total from last season. On the other hand, the Lady Bulldogs fall to 1-4. UST will close the first round of the UAAP Season 81 women’s volleyball tournament against the UE Lady Warriors on March 17. Meanwhile, NU will try to score their second win when they face the UP Lady Maroons on March 13. Both games will be played at Filoil.

