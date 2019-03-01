Rogelio Getigan replaces Air Padda as Adamson Lady Falcons head coach

Former Adamson Lady Falcons assistant coach Rogelio Getigan will replace Air Padda as the squad’s new head mentor. The news was announced via the Akari Sports Twitter account. Akari is the main sponsor of Adamson University’s varsity teams.

Getigan, also the head coach of perennial girl’s volleyball powerhouse Kings Montessori School, will take over from Padda who has been calling the shots for Adamson since Season 79.

Coach Padda will still be part of the squad as conditioning coach. Likewise, Getigan will pull a Babes Castillo by being the head coach of the Adamson girl’s volleyball squad as well. Here’s a statement from the Adamson University Facebook page.

Prior to joining the Lady Falcons, Coach Getigan has steered KMS-NCR to three Palarong Pambansa titles. He also led the school to the National Championship of the 2018 Rebisco Volleyball League over the guest team from Hawaii, USA. Getigan was also the mentor of the Philippine team that participated in the 10 Asean School Games in Malaysia.

Some of the players that Getigan has developed in KMS are Lorie Bernardo, Rem Altomea, and Marist Layug of the UP Lady Maroons. Incoming Lady Falcons Louie Romero, Rizza Andrea Cruz, and Lucille May Almonte are also products of KMS.

Padda finished her head coaching for Adamson with a 7-24 record despite having players such as Jema Galanza, Mylene Paat, Fhen Emnas, Eli Soyud, Bernadette Flora, Joy Dacoron, and Chiara Permentilla to name a few. She did lead the Lady Falcons to a bronze medal in last year’s PVL Collegiate Conference.

The Adamson Lady Falcons are making the coaching change after starting UAAP Season 81 with three straight losses. They lost their opener to the UST Golden Tigresses in five sets despite being up two sets to one. The San Marcelino-based squad also lost to the De La Salle University Lady Spikers and the UE Lady Warriors.

The Lady Falcons will face the NU Lady Bulldogs in their next game on March 3 at 4 pm.