NU Lady Bulldogs will take it one step at a time in Season 81

“Step by step. Striving for Final Four and hopefully, the championship.”

That’s what Roselyn Doria, Gelina Luceño, Jennifer Nierva, and Joyme Cagande alluded to when ask about their expectations for UAAP Season 81 during their guesting at CNN Philippines’ Sports Desk.

The massive overhaul of the Lady Bulldogs roster featuring eight new players and three new coaches, including head coach Norman Miguel, might provoke more questions than answers from the NU faithful. But the biggest loss of them all is Season 80 MVP Jaja Santiago who has maxed out her eligibility.

With uncertainty looming during the post-Santiago era, team captain Doria responded, “For this season, gagawin na lang po namin yun best namin kasi sa pagkawala ni Ate Jaja (Santiago), sobrang laking factor ng pagkawala niya sa team na nawala po siya.”

Aside from giving their all in every game, it’s also interesting to see how their rookies will adjust to a tougher women’s volleyball competition. Luceño doesn’t seem to be shaken off when she said, “It’s a very exciting experience for me to be able to experience something bigger from what I have started upon and this is really fresh. It’s gives me jitters but at the same time, I am expecting to be able to do my best and just enjoy the season.”

However, three-time UAAP girls volleyball Best Setter Cagande had a different outlook for her maiden year in the seniors tournament. “For this season, very challenging po siya especially for us rookies kasi new level, new teammates and new competition,” she shared.

But now that most of the players from the vaunted Nazareth School of National University squad have made the seamless transition, Nierva and Cagande did entertain the thought of going to another school. “At first, siyempre may doubt. Is this the best place to play and but then, sa napagdaanan namin, napagdesisyunan namin na dito kami,” Nierva revealed.

Cagande alluded to Nierva’s thought process on staying in NU. “From high school, we would like to apply kung ano man yun natutunan namin before from our coaches and this is the best team para magampanan namin yun napagdaanan namin before.”

They may be new to the women’s volleyball scene. But, the Lady Bulldogs’ rookies have multiple championships to their credit. That’s why Nierva’s response when asked about her biggest contribution to the team for Season 81 is “For me, the leadership and the experience also sa championship. Malaking bagay talaga siya na maa-apply namin kasama ang mga teammates namin.”

That leadership is vital to a squad that will have less than the 14 maximum players allowed. Their preparations took another blow when Risa Sato, one of the team’s remaining veterans, confirmed that she will not play this season due to academic concerns. Yet despite the odds not lining up to their favor, they will strive to improve and compete one step at a time.