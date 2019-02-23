NU Lady Bulldogs thwart UE Lady Warriors

There’s nothing but bad news coming out for the NU Lady Bulldogs’ camp for the past three months: an 11-woman roster now down to ten, Rica Diolan and Risa Sato not suiting up, setter Joyme Cagande out for a while due to injury, and no legitimate back-up setter in the roster.

But despite those odds, the young but feisty squad of Coach Norman Miguel fought valiantly to defeat their Recto-based competitors in straight sets during their UAAP Season 81 women’s volleyball tournament at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

Originally listed as libero, Joni Chavez filled in well for Cagande by setting good balls for Roselyn Doria, Princess Robles, and Ivy Lacsina. The Lady Bulldogs separated itself from the Lady Warriors with a 6-0 scoring spurt from a 13-13 deadlock in the first set. The lead grew to as high as eight points, 22-14, with a successful attack by Audrey Paran. Princess Robles brought the Lady Bulldogs to set point while a tip by Chavez off an overreception by UE ended the opening frame at 25-19.

The Lady Bulldogs were poised to dominate set two with a 9-4 advantage. However, the Lady Warriors stormed back with a 7-2 to level the count at 11. NU responded with a 6-2 blast to open up a 17-13 margin but UE is slow to give up with a 4-0 run to tie the count again at 17. Both teams traded points until the score reached 23-all. But the Lady Bulldogs took their second straight set at 25-23 thanks to consecutive kills from Lacsina and Doria, respectively.

NU unleashed an 8-1 run from a 5-5 deadlock in the third and deciding set to hold a 13-6 advantage and never looked back. Although the Lady Warriors came to within three points, 15-12, the Lady Bulldogs responded with a 9-3 explosion punctuated by consecutive successful attacks from Lacsina. Four unanswered points from UE brought the score to 24-19 but a quick attack by Doria from the middle ended set three and the match at 25-19.

Playing like a veteran

Lacsina, a rookie from Angeles University Foundation in Pampanga, was declared Player of the Game with 14 attack points, three blocks and an ace. She played the game despite having flu.

During the post-game interview, Lacsina mentioned that the belief that their mentors gave them made this victory possible. “Malaking bagay po yun tiwala na binibigay sa amin ng coaches namin. Kahit kulang kami sa players, ilaro lang namin yun laro namin talaga,” she said.

She also had nothing but praise for their libero-turned-setter Chavez. “Si Ate Joni hindi naman mahirap i-adjust kasi may experience siya as setter. Mas marami lang play kay Ate Joyme pero kaya naman ni Ate Joni.”

The NU Lady Bulldogs improve to 1-1 while the UE Lady Warriors fall to 0-2. The Lady Bulldogs will try to get their second win in UAAP Season 81 in their game against the three-time defending champion De La Salle University Lady Spikers on February 27 at 2 pm. Meanwhile, the UE Lady Warriors will seek for their first victory versus the Adamson Lady Falcons on the same day at 4 pm. Both games will be played at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

The scores:

NU (3) – Lacsina 18, Doria 12, Paran 10, Robles 9, Luceno 1, Landicho 1, Chavez (4 pts., 14/76 sets), Nierva (L – 12/21 digs, 12/27 receptions)

UE (0) – Abil 10, Mendrez 8, Gabarda 5, Rodriguez 5, Alcayde 4, Baliton 2, Olarve 1, Bendong (9/78 sets), Arado (L – 14/23 digs, 9/18 receptions)