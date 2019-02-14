Now Showing: NU Lady Bulldogs

It seems like there are more concerns than cheers coming out of the NU Lady Bulldogs camp.

First, Season 80 MVP Jaja Santiago and Aiko Urdas are gone while Jasmine Nabor and Jorelle Singh opted not to return for Season 81. Then, the controversy at head coach finally ended when Babes Castillo was replaced by Norman Miguel. Just when things are running smoothly, Risa Sato was deemed ineligible due to academic concerns. There’s even a concern regarding the short rotation they will be having this year.

But while these changes are indeed concerning, lost in the mix are the caliber of the rookies that will don the NU uniform. Princess Robles was the Finals MVP of UAAP Season 79 while setter Joyme Cagande is a three-time UAAP girl’s volleyball Best Setter. Ivy Lacsina has put volleyball fans on notice with her highlights during their Thailand training camp while Jennifer Nierva will be the cornerstone of their floor defense as libero. These young ladies are accustomed to winning as well as part of four championship teams for Nazareth School of National University.

It remains to be seen though how they will react to brighter lights and bigger crowds. They did dominate the opposition in the junior’s circuit but the challenge of doing so is lighter because of players like Mhicaela Belen, Faith Nisperos, and Alyssa Solomon. It’s also interesting to see how they will adjust to playing in front of thousands of people who are either cheering for them or waiting for them to fail. Live coverage of the games can make them feel intense pressure as well.

Factor in that they have to adjust to Coach Miguel’s system which might be different from what they’ve been used to. It’s a positive sign though that Regine Diego is part of the coaching staff to balance their nuances with new learnings.

Season 81 will also be a learning experience for veterans Audrey Paran and team captain Roselyn Doria. In a span of one year, they turn from complements to the likes of Santiago, Urdas, and Nabor to becoming leaders of the youngest squad in the UAAP. They will be in charge of motivating their wards especially if things might not go according to plan.

Yet just like in any team sport, it’s hard to bring down a cohesive unit. Their rookie core has been playing together for years and they are well aware of their timings and tendencies. That familiarity speeds up the process of pulling the team together instead of getting rookies from different schools and making them play on the same side. That could be the spark the Lady Bulldogs need to prove naysayers wrong. Young they may be, the fight in them is mature.

Everything can go wrong for the NU Lady Bulldogs this season. But the adversities they’ve faced in the off-season will only strengthen them. Therefore, it would be interesting how UAAP Season 81 will play out for the squad from F. Jhocson. If it were a movie, it would be titled…Shock and Awe. Either they leave the other seven teams in shock with the level by which they perform or they falter because they give too much respect to their idols on the other side of the floor.