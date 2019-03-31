NU Lady Bulldogs avenge first round loss by defeating Adamson Lady Falcons

The National University Lady Bulldogs avenged their first round defeat against the Adamson Lady Falcons by taking their UAAP Season 81 women’s volleyball second round encounter in four sets at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

The Lady Falcons held a 23-21 lead in the opening set before the Lady Bulldogs scored three straight to arrive a set point. However, Chiara Permentilla converted an attack to extend the set. Consecutive successful attacks by Roselyn Doria ended the set at 28-26 for the F. Jhocson crew.

Set two went beyond the usual distance as Permentilla’s net touch violation forced a deuce. In the end, Joy Dacoron’s back-to-back conversions gave Adamson the set at 32-30.

NU pulled away at the end of the third set to pull closer to victory, 25-21. In the fourth set, the Lady Bulldogs held a 23-19 lead before Bernadette Flora trimmed the lead in half. But Ivy Lacsina’s tip to the Adamson sideline brought the Lady Bulldogs to set point. Kly Orillaneda’s service error game Adamson life. Princess Robles muscled through the Adamson blockers to end the set and the match at 25-22.

Individual and team stats

The Lady Bulldogs improve to 3-7 while the Lady Falcons fall to 1-9. Doria is named player of the game with 12 attacks, one block, and five aces.

Lacsina supported with 15 points while Robles added 14 points, 15 digs, and 11 receptions. Audrey Paran contributed 11 markers and Gelina Luceno made seven. Orillaneda tallied one point while Joni Chavez had four points to go with 16 excellent sets. Jennifer Nierva had and impressive outing of 44 excellent digs and 33 perfect receptions.

Four players reached double figures for Adamson: Bernadette Flora (16), Permentilla (14), Eli Soyud (12), and Dacoron (10). MJ Igao tallied two points while Hannah Infante and Krich Macaslang had one point each. Nikka Yandoc registered a point to go with 15 excellent sets. Tonnie Rose Ponce had 22 excellent digs and ten receptions.

The Lady Bulldogs had a 15-8 edge in aces and a 51-45 advantage in attack points.

NU will try to make it two in a row against the league-leading Ateneo Lady Eagles. Meanwhile, the Lady Falcons will look to snap their losing streak against the De La Salle Lady University Lady Spikers. Both games will be played on April 7 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.