NU Lady Bulldogs already engaging in recruitment for Season 82

It is never too early for recruitment—especially for the undermanned National University Lady Bulldogs.

With only 10 players left in the roster this season due to injuries and ineligibility, the Lady Bulldogs are already looking ahead to Season 82 of the UAAP Women’s Volleyball tournament, according to head coach Norman Miguel.

“‘Yung recruitment ang sinu-solusyunan namin ngayon kasi naging major factor talaga siya this season,” Miguel told Volleyverse Wednesday, following NU’s three-set loss to defending champion La Salle.

Though the F. Jhocson crew is parading one of the most talented batches of rookies this year headed by Princess Robles, Ivy Lacsina, and Jennifer Nierva, they still did not have enough manpower to fill the 14-woman lineup for this year’s competition.

If everything goes as planned, however, it will be a different scenario come 2020 as Miguel confirmed that they are beefing up the squad with up-and-coming names from Visayas, Bicol, and Central Luzon.

“As early as now, meron na kaming na-meet. Meron nang nagpunta sa school. Meron pang dadating,” the mentor shared. “First week of April, ang plano namin pagsabay-sabayin na namin sila papuntahin para isang tinginan na lang at isang kausap na lang.”

Despite losing top notch spiker Faith Nisperos who already committed to play for the Ateneo Lady Eagles, Miguel and his wards are ready to move forward as they look to fill six to 10 slots which may or may not include three other graduating players from the loaded girls’ volleyball team of Nazareth School of National University.

“Hindi talaga okay ‘yung naubusan kami ng players. Major concern talaga namin ‘yun. I think we’ll be filling in a minimum of six, and maximum of 10 slots of players,” said the coach.

“May tatlo pang ga-graduate from high school pero dalawa dun hindi pa sure,” he added.

The Lady Bulldogs are currently in seventh place of the UAAP Season 81 Women’s Volleyball tournament with a 2-7 record. They will face the Adamson Lady Falcons next in a 2PM matchup on Sunday (March 31) at the Mall of Asia Arena.