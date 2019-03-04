Milena Alessandrini out of action for at least two weeks due to partial ACL tear

As per the Twitter update made by UST Varsitarian Sports, Golden Tigresses assistant coach Yani Fernandez confirmed that Filipino-Italian spiker Milena Alessandrini will be out of action for at least two weeks due to the partial Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury that she sustained in their match against the FEU Lady Tamaraws last Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

If that’s the case, the 6′ 1″ outside hitter will have to miss at least three games in the first round of the UAAP Season 81 Women’s Volleyball tournament. The UST Golden Tigresses are schedule to face the De La Salle University Lady Spikers on March 6, the NU Lady Bulldogs on March 9, and the UE Lady Warriors on March 17.

But given how devastating an ACL injury could be, there’s a chance that she might be out of action for a longer period of time.

With the score at 18-17 in favor of UST in the second set, the sophomore went up for a spike from the middle and landed on her left foot first. But the force from landing her right foot caused her left knee to buckle.

She laid motionless at center court before being carried in a stretcher to the UST locker room where trainers applied ice for initial treatment. Soon after, she was brought to the UST Hospital for an MRI and did not return in the game.

Alessandrini also missed a number of games last season due to a strain on her right shoulder. She is averaging 15.6 points per game in Season 81 and had five points before exiting the game.

Milena Alessandrini is currently tied with Jolina Dela Cruz, Princess Robles, and Celine Domingo in the ninth spot of UAAP Season 81’s Best Scorers tally with 52 points. She is also the ninth-best server in the tournament with seven aces in 58 attempts which translates to an average of 0.41 per set. Alessandrini is also eighth in service receptions with 39 out of 96 attempts for a 37.5% efficiency rate.