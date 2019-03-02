Milena Alessandrini injured in game vs. FEU

Milena Alessandrini of the UST Golden Tigresses suffered an injury in the second set of their match against the FEU Lady Tamaraws.

With the score at 18-17 in favor of UST, the sophomore went up for a spike from the middle and buckled her knee going down.

There is no word yet about the nature of the injury. But she was carried in a stretcher to the UST locker room. Her injured knee was initially treated by applying ice.

She was already brought to the UST Hospital for MRI and will not likely return in the game. Initial assessment reveals that she is suffering an MCL injury.

The Filipino-Italian also missed a number of games last season due to a strain on her right shoulder. She is averaging 15.6 points per game in Season 81.

The UST Golden Tigresses are also missing middle blocker Tin Francisco who will not play in Season 81. EJ Laure also skipped this season, hoping to return in Season 82.