Mendrez, Bendong lead UE Lady Warriors in avenging first round loss to NU Lady Bulldogs

Last February 23, the National University Lady Bulldogs shocked the University of the East Lady Warriors with a straight-sets victory.

This time, UE got their payback by defeating NU in four sets to open the second round of the UAAP Season 81 women’s volleyball tournament at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

The squad of Coach Karl Dimaculangan turned a slim 9-8 advantage in the opening set to a 16-9 rout entering the second technical timeout. The Lady Warriors led by as much as nine points, 24-15, due to an off-target attack by Audrey Paran. A subsequent service error by Paran ended the opening frame at 25-16 for UE. The Lady Warriors had an 11-8 edge in attack points and a 4-0 margin in service aces.

UE’s momentum kept going in the second set as Mary Anne Mendrez and Judith Abil helped stretch an 8-5 lead into a 16-8 distance. Lacking energy on their end, the Lady Bulldogs were not able to recover as the lead grew to 19-11. An attack by Mendrez that went through the NU blockers brought the Recto crew to set point while Abil finished the set at 25-18. The Lady Warriors had an 15-8 lead in attacks and three errors less than NU’s eight.

Lady Bulldogs grab set three

From an 8-8 tie in the third set, the Lady Warriors barged an 8-3 run to take a 16-11 lead. The Lady Bulldogs were able to trim the deficit at 16-13 but UE kept their cool to reverse the trend. Gelina Luceño’s service error helped the Lady Warriors arrive at 24-18. But NU was not yet done as they pushed a 6-0 run courtesy of Ivy Lacsina and Princess Robles to force a deuce.

Lacsina’s on-target back row attack and succeeding service allowed the Lady Bulldogs to steal set three, 26-24. The Lady Bulldogs compensated for their 11 unforced errors in set three with 16 attack points.

Lady Warriors clinch it in the fourth

The Lady Warriors were staring at a 10-9 deficit in the fourth set before scoring six straight points to open a 15-10 lead. The Lady Bulldogs threatened to repeat their set three exploits but cannot break through the three-point barrier.

A kill block by Seth Rodriguez brought UE to another match point and Abil’s attack glanced off Jennifer Nierva’s arms before sailing out to end set four and the contest at 25-16.

Individual and team stats

Laizah Bendong is named player of the game with seven points, five off service aces, and 38 excellent sets. Mendrez paced UE with 19 points while Abil had 13 to go with 29 digs and 21 receptions. Rodriguez contributed 12 while Roselle Baliton and Zilfa Olarve had three points each. Mariella Gabarda and Lhara Clavano chipped in two and one, respectively.

On the other hand, Robles and Lacsina tallied 13 and 12 markers respectively while team captain Roselyn Doria gathered 11 points. Paran, Luceño had nine and six points, respectively. Joni Chavez posted two points and 26 excellent sets.

In the battle of liberos, Nierva had 30 excellent digs and 28 receptions while Kath Arado had 32 digs and 13 receptions.

UE’s service game clicked with 10 aces as compared to NU’s three. The Lady Warriors also had 16 less errors than the Lady Bulldogs’ 39. Attack points and kill blocks were dead even at 42 and eight apiece, respectively.

The UE Lady Warriors and the NU Lady Bulldogs now have identical 2-6 records.