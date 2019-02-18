Mary Anne Mendrez vows to bounce back from sub-par Season 81 opener

The missing link.

For some spectators, UE’s five-set loss to UP in the UAAP Season 81 Women’s Volleyball tournament opener was already a welcome development for the volleyball program that has missed the Final Four bus in the past 10 years.

But considering how the Lady Maroons took UE’s main gun Mary Anne Mendrez off the equation, the result could have been better for the Recto-based squad.

“Naunahan ako nung kabila. Ang bilis nawala ‘yung confidence ko. Ako ‘yung target nila. Ako ‘yung walang receive,” Mendrez told Volleyverse after their post-game huddle at the dugout.

While her fellow outside hitter Judith Abil waxed hot with 20 points and 21 excellent receptions, Mendrez was limited to only eight points and was nowhere to be found in the reception leaders in the stats sheet.

Though UP’s eight service aces may look manageable, the broken plays caused by UE’s so-so first ball made it a daunting task for setter Lai Bendong to come up with more creative plays.

“Kay Ayel (Estranero) ako nahirapan. Parang tinarget niya talaga ako,” shared the five-foot-11 outside hitter.

Middle blocker Seth Rodriguez showed flashes of brilliance as she chipped in seven points but her numbers, combined with Mendrez’s and Abil’s, were just not enough to match the firepower of UP’s Season 78 batchmates Isa Molde, Tots Carlos, Justine Dorog, and Maris Layug who tallied 61 points collectively.

Do not fret, though, says Mendrez as she vows to make it right in the next outing of the Lady Warriors.

“Ngayong season naman ‘yun talaga ‘yung focus ko. ‘Yun ang weakness ko talaga. Hangga’t maaari, ngayong season dapat mag improve talaga sa service-receive,” reiterated the fourth year player.

“Panget talaga gising ko today. Babawi talaga ako next game,” she added.

Facing a setter-less NU next, Mendrez says she will go hard moving forward as she dedicates the rest of the season to her graduating seniors especially to Kath Arado.