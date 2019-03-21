Maddie Madayag couldn’t care less about her record-breaking performance

Maddie Madayag was shocked the moment she heard about her record-breaking masterpiece. In those few seconds of disbelief, all she could utter was “Seryoso?”. Still at a loss for words, the Ateneo Lady Eagles middle blocker blurted out “oh my gosh!”

The Davaoena tallied 11 kill blocks in their five-set victory over the UST Golden Tigresses yesterday at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan. Her dominance at the net shattered Celine Hernandez’ single-game record of nine blocks that was established in 2008.

But as Madayag etched her name into the UAAP record book, she was just trying to make her presence felt any way she could. “I don’t know what to say. I just played my game. I just contribute whatever I can for the team and I just give it all to the Lord,” she added.

“This is for my team, this is for the school, this is for the Lord, not really for myself naman. It’s a team thing,” Madayag expressed.

Building a wall at the net

While Madzilla seemed to have Dimdim Pacres’ number in their UAAP Season 81 second round match, the graduating Lady Eagle is prouder about the way they pulled off their seventh straight victory.

“Sobrang pinaghirapan lang talaga namin. Kasi I told naman my teammates na the Lord gave us a chance so we should grab it. Tsaka parang nothing ever comes easy. So we really have to work hard for it. Tsaka I reminded them na we can’t just say that we’ve been here. We have to work for it,” Madayag shared.

“I guess we really showed our character talaga na lalaban kami kung lalaban. And we just offered it to the Lord, we asked Him and then every point, we give it to Him.”

Madayag also gave props to Cherry Ann Rondina who tied the UAAP women’s volleyball single-game scoring record of 35 points. “Sisi is a really good player. She’s very good. She knows what to do talaga. You can see na she’s very experienced kasi even in Cebu pa. She played talaga really good.”