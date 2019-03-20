Madayag leads Ateneo Lady Eagles’ valiant effort to win against UST Golden Tigresses in five

Down two sets, the Ateneo Lady Eagles kept on fighting against the UST Golden Tigresses. In the end, the ladies from Katipunan scored their seventh straight victory in five sets at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

The Espana-based unit blasted off the gates with an 8-2 run in the opening set and never looked back. Their lead grew to as big as 12 points, 20-8, and the Lady Eagles never tasted the lead. Coach Oliver Almadro’s squad came to within four points, 23-19, before Caitlin Viray pushed the ball to an open spot for set point.

Ateneo’s attack error handed the set to UST, 25-19. The Golden Tigresses posted a 12-7 edge in attack points and a 4-2 edge in service aces. Both teams had seven unforced errors each.

The second set looked like an encore for UST early on with an 8-3 advantage. But the Lady Eagles stormed back to force a deadlock at 11. The Golden Tigresses responded with a 6-2 spurt led by Cherry Ann Rondina and Eya Laure to establish a 17-13 margin.

Ateneo was not yet done as they raced to another tie at 17. A tight contest ensued until consecutive down-the-line hits from Rondina gave UST set two at 25-22. While the Lady Eagles had a 7-3 edge in blocks courtesy of Maddie Madayag, they had more errors (6-2) and less attack points (14-12).

Lady Eagles snatch set three

The Lady Eagles stormed to an 8-4 lead in the third set. However, they couldn’t find an answer for Rondina as the tournament’s leading scorer ignited a run to even the count at 16.

UST and Ateneo traded points since until Kat Tolentino’s attack glanced the fingers of Kecelyn Galdones to bring the Lady Eagles at set point. But a crossing error by Tolentino and an Ateneo rotation violation forced a deuce.

Rondina gave UST the lead with an attack that was not dug properly by Ponggay Gaston but Bea De Leon took it back with a quick attack from the middle. A Madayag kill block on Rondina and a De Leon ace ended set three for the Lady Eagles, 27-25. While UST had a 16-10 advantage in attacks, Ateneo had the edge in blocks (6-2) and aces (2-0).

Ateneo wins it in five

UST raced to a 4-1 lead to open the fourth frame but Ateneo blasted a 6-0 run courtesy of Madayag’s dominance at the net. But the Golden Tigresses, led by Rondina, scored four straight points to take an 8-7 coming into the first technical timeout.

Madayag scored on a quick attack to level the count at eight but Coach Kung Fu Reyes’ squad scored five unanswered points to build a 13-8 advantage. The Golden Tigresses still had a 17-13 lead before Gaston sparked a 5-1 run to establish another tie at 18.

From there, Ateneo soared to a 6-2 run, punctuated by a Madayag quick spike off Janel Delerio’s overreception, to arrive at set point. UST took two points back before Tolentino spiked through to force a fifth set, 25-22. ADMU had an 8-3 edge in kill blocks.

In the final set, Ateneo banked on their dominant middle blockers while UST kept on coming to Rondina and Laure. But from a 10-10 tie, the Lady Eagles ended the set and the match with a 5-1 run. Two consecutive attack errors by Rondina settled the count 15-11 for the Lady Eagles.

Individual and team stats

Madayag is named player of the game with 11 attacks, 11 kill blocks, and one ace. Tolentino contributed 20 markers while De Leon tallied 11, six off kill blocks. Gaston is also in double figures with ten while Samonte tallied nine. Erika Raagas and Vanessa Gandler had three and two points, respectively, while Dani Ravena made a point and 20 excellent digs. Deanna Wong had three markers to go with 38 excellent sets.

Meanwhile, Rondina tied Alyssa Valdez’ UAAP women’s volleyball single-game scoring record with 30 attacks, three blocks, and two aces. Laure is the only other UST player in double digits with 21. Dimdim Pacres and Galdones chipped in nine and eight, respectively, while Viray and Ysa Jimenez had two points apiece. Mafe Galanza scored two and made 28 excellent sets. Delerio connected on 35 excellent digs and 15 receptions.

Ateneo had an eye-popping 24-11 margin in blocks. UST had the upper hand in attack points (60-52), aces (8-6), and unforced errors (26-29).

The Lady Eagles clinched their seventh straight victory in the UAAP Season 81 women’s volleyball tournament. It also maintains their 15-game winning streak over the Golden Tigresses that dates back to Season 74. UST falls to 5-3.