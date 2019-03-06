Lycha Ebon provides finishing touches as FEU Lady Tamaraws edge the UE Lady Warriors

The UE Lady Warriors gave the FEU Lady Tamaraws everything they could handle. But in the end, it’s the Morayta unit who clinched a five-set victory in the continuation of the UAAP Season 81 women’s volleyball tournament at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

The Lady Warriors built a 7-4 lead in the fifth set but the Lady Tamaraws roared back at 7-7 courtesy of attack errors by Mary Ann Mendrez.

Laizah Bendong’s drop shot adjusted the tally to 8-7 but FEU scored four straight to take the driver’s seat at 11-7 and never looked back. Lycha Ebon connected on consecutive attacks to take set and the match for FEU, 15-9.

The Lady Tamaraws dominated the opening set, 25-15. They held a 16-10 advantage coming into the second technical timeout and never looked back. An attack error by Judith Abil brought FEU to set point while Celine Domingo’s drop shot from an overreception ended the set.

FEU was poised to take the first set with a 20-16 advantage. However, the unit of coach Rey Karl Dimaculangan roared back to knot the count at 21.

Both teams traded points to force a deuce at 24-all before Mendrez’ on-target attack off a combination play brought the Lady Warriors to set point. A joust won by setter Laizah Bendong gave the set to the Lady Warriors, 26-24.

The Lady Tamaraws held a 16-12 advantage before UE responded with a 10-4 run to claim the lead at 22-20. But FEU had an ace up their sleeve to grab set three courtesy of a 5-0 run sparked by Lycha Ebon’s three consecutive kills.

FEU blazed with a 5-1 advantage early in the fourth set before UE levelled the count at six apiece. A tight battle ensued until the Lady Tamaraws opened up a three-point lead, 20-17.

However, the Lady Warriors were not yet done as they unleashed an 8-0 run to take the set at 25-20. Jerrili Malabanan’s off-target attack brought UE at set point while a Mendrez spike that went off the FEU blockers forced a fifth and deciding set.