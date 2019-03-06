Lycha Ebon provides finishing touches as FEU Lady Tamaraws edge the UE Lady Warriors

Wednesday, 06 Mar 2019
Lawrence Fernandez - Editor - @lancefernandez
Photo credit: Kath Zamora, Volleyball PH

The UE Lady Warriors gave the FEU Lady Tamaraws everything they could handle. But in the end, it’s the Morayta unit who clinched a five-set victory in the continuation of the UAAP Season 81 women’s volleyball tournament at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

The Lady Warriors built a 7-4 lead in the fifth set but the Lady Tamaraws roared back at 7-7 courtesy of attack errors by Mary Ann Mendrez.

Laizah Bendong’s drop shot adjusted the tally to 8-7 but FEU scored four straight to take the driver’s seat at 11-7 and never looked back. Lycha Ebon connected on consecutive attacks to take set and the match for FEU, 15-9.

The Lady Tamaraws dominated the opening set, 25-15. They held a 16-10 advantage coming into the second technical timeout and never looked back. An attack error by Judith Abil brought FEU to set point while Celine Domingo’s drop shot from an overreception ended the set.

FEU was poised to take the first set with a 20-16 advantage. However, the unit of coach Rey Karl Dimaculangan roared back to knot the count at 21.

Both teams traded points to force a deuce at 24-all before Mendrez’ on-target attack off a combination play brought the Lady Warriors to set point. A joust won by setter Laizah Bendong gave the set to the Lady Warriors, 26-24.

The Lady Tamaraws held a 16-12 advantage before UE responded with a 10-4 run to claim the lead at 22-20. But FEU had an ace up their sleeve to grab set three courtesy of a 5-0 run sparked by Lycha Ebon’s three consecutive kills.

FEU blazed with a 5-1 advantage early in the fourth set before UE levelled the count at six apiece. A tight battle ensued until the Lady Tamaraws opened up a three-point lead, 20-17.

However, the Lady Warriors were not yet done as they unleashed an 8-0 run to take the set at 25-20. Jerrili Malabanan’s off-target attack brought UE at set point while a Mendrez spike that went off the FEU blockers forced a fifth and deciding set.

Support us. Help volleyball.

For too long volleyball fans have been neglected, with no community with which to share their passion. We want to change that, by providing a platform for fans & players to unite. However, we’re a small team & we can’t do it ourselves – we need your help.

Your generous contributions will help us to:

** Remain advertising & paywall FREE

** Improve our volleyball content & increase our coverage

** Help to support & build the profile of the next generation of players

We will never profit from your contributions – if they exceed our operating costs on an annual basis we will donate the difference to support worthy causes in volleyball.

You can contribute as little as $2 USD to support us & help volleyball grow – it only takes a minute & everything helps! Thank you.

Related

UAAP Women's Volleyball

Celine Domingo: “Marami pa na kailangan ko matutunan.”
UAAP Women's Volleyball

UAAP Hot or Not List Week 3: Shake-ups in the win and loss columns
UAAP Women's Volleyball

Coach Ramil De Jesus on Lady Spikers after loss to UP: “Hindi pa halos magkakakilala pa”

Popular

Philippines

Men’s and women’s National Team pool to be announced on Friday
PSL Grand Prix

PSL First Six Imports: Who are the top reinforcements so far?
Philippines

Eya Laure, Angel Canino, and Alleiah Malaluan hinting at National Team pool inclusion?

Latest

Philippines

San Beda, EAC claim back-to-back NCAA Beach Volleyball women’s and men’s titles
PSL Grand Prix

F2 Logistics Cargo Movers survive scare from Generika Ayala Lifesavers
Philippines

List of attendees during the Men’s National Team tryouts