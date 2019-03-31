Lycha Ebon out of action for a minimum of three weeks

The FEU Lady Tamaraws’ quest for a Final Four spot just incurred a handicap as opposite spiker Lycha Ebon is expected to be out of action for at least three weeks.

FEU Athletic Director Mark Molina shared that the Davaoena will not play until April 21 and will be re-examined either Monday or Tuesday after Holy Week. However, he declined to share the nature of the Davaoena’s injury until final diagnosis has been conducted.

Assessing Ebon’s condition is sports ortho-surgeon Randy Molo who is not jumping into conclusions as of the moment. An initial MRI that was conducted hours after the injury was sustained came out inconclusive, prompting Dr. Molo to perform another MRI after three weeks.

Ebon sustained an injury on her right knee in the fifth set of their victory against the Adamson Lady Falcons at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City. She was the Lady Tamaraws’ leading scorer in that game with 19 points.

She watched from the sidelines as the Lady Tamaraws defeated the UE Lady Warriors in another five-setter.

Coach George Pascua’s squad is set to play the Ateneo Lady Eagles (April 3), the UP Lady Maroons (April 6), the NU Lady Bulldogs (April 10), and the UST Golden Tigresses (April 14) during Ebon’s absence. She could possibly return in FEU’s bout against the De La Salle University Lady Spikers on April 28. Ivana Agudo, hailed player of the game during their recent victory over UE, will take over her spot.

The rookie opposite hitter is averaging 14.3 points per game in eight matches played. She is currently seventh in scoring with 93 attacks, nine kill blocks, and 13 service aces. Ebon is also fifth in attack efficiency at 30.49%.

FEU is on a three-way tie with De La Salle and UST at 6-3 as of press time.