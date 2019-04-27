Lycha Ebon out for the remainder of Season 81

Injuries to key players will forever mar the UAAP Season 81 women’s volleyball tournament. Add one more to the tally before the eliminations end.

Lycha Ebon of the FEU Lady Tamaraws will not play for the remainder of the season due to injury. In a post-game interview, FEU athletic director Mark Molina shared that Ebon’s status will be shared after Holy Week. Now, Ebon herself confirmed via Twitter that she will miss what could have been her first Final Four stint.

The Davaoena’s tweet reads: “Thank you so much sa mga sumuporta sakin this season at sa mga nag pray sa recovery ko, you guys the best! I will not play again and finish this season po, Yes sayang pero di ko po isusugal to because I still have a lot of years pa nman po to prove myself again.”

Despite being a rookie, Ebon led the George Pascua-mentored squad in offense. In fact, she paced the Tamaraws in scoring with 19 points in that five-set win against the Adamson Lady Falcons wherein she suffered an ankle sprain.

Ebon was one of the UAAP’s top scorers prior to her injury. She will finish her debut campaign with 93 attack points, nine kill blocks, and 13 service aces. With her unable to play, Ivana Agudo will fill a key role in FEU’s quest of returning to the Finals.

Remaining games for FEU

The Lady Tamaraws will close the preliminaries against the DLSU Lady Spikers tomorrow at the Filoil Flying V Center. A win by La Salle clinches their twice-to-beat advantage. Meanwhile, an FEU victory will force a one-game playoff between La Salle and UST for the number two seed.

Regardless of outcome, the Morayta-based squad will face the Ateneo Lady Eagles in the semifinal. Beating the top-seed ADMU twice will guarantee FEU’s return trip to the Finals.