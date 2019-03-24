Lycha Ebon injured in game versus Adamson

Lycha Ebon of the FEU Lady Tamaraws went down with an injury in the fifth set of their match against the Adamson Lady Falcons. The score was at 3-1 in favor of the FEU when the Davaoena was stretchered off the court.

In a courtside report by Sydney Crespo, Ebon described that the pain was worst on the muscles of her right knee. FEU trainers and assistant coaches are trying to stabilize Ebon’s condition.

FEU assistant coach Lou Regidor said that Ebon suffered a recurring sprain and will play against the UE Lady Warriors on March 30.

The FEU Lady Tamaraws also lost Jeanette Villareal in the opening set due to an ankle injury.