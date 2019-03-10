Lycha Ebon continues to take flight for the Lady Tamaraws

Sunday, 10 Mar 2019
Lawrence Fernandez - Editor - @lancefernandez
Photo credit: Noel Monzales, Volleyball PH

The stereotype of rookies being understudies has been crushed by the talented athletes who entered UAAP women’s volleyball this season. The UST Golden Tigresses have Eya Laure while the De La Salle Lady Spikers feature Jolina Dela Cruz. Let’s not forget Ivy Lacsina and Princess Robles of the NU Lady Bulldogs as well.

But the list won’t be complete without Lycha Ebon of the FEU Lady Tamaraws. Five games into her collegiate volleyball career, the pride of Davao City is tied with Lacsina and teammate Celine Domingo for seventh in total points with 69. Out of that figure, 54 are attack points while 11 are service aces.

Leaving any doubt to rest, the left-handed opposite spiker posted 21 points, 17 off attacks, in their thrilling five-set victory over the UE Lady Warriors last Wednesday at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

Aside from leading her squad in scoring, she also proved to have a killer instinct when she connected on the winning points. In the post-game interview, Ebon said “Ang mindset ko po nun is tapusin na talaga. Pinaghirapan namin ‘to kaya dapat kunin na.”

With UE taking momentum after an 8-0 run to claim the fourth set, Ebon remained positive and composed during the pulsating fifth set. “Happy po ako na kahit (nadala) kami ng fifth set, hindi ako nag-doubt. Naniwala ako na kaya namin at mananalo kami.”

Ebon’s magnificent run to start her UAAP women’s volleyball career is being rewarded with trust by her mentors. “Sabi ko sa kanila, si Lycha papatay ng bola, bigay natin sa kanya. Kanya-kanya silang role sa team so tulungan lang nila yung kasama nila,” Lady Tamaraws head coach George Pascua said.

Even though the team already looks up to her for production, she just sees it as fulfilling her role the best way possible to help FEU win. “Sa akin po talaga, gusto ko makatulong kina ate at maipanalo ito para sa FEU,” Ebon shared.

The FEU Lady Tamaraws will have a chance to claim their fourth win in six games when they face the Adamson Lady Falcons on March 10 (Sunday), 2 pm, at Filoil.

