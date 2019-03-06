Laure, Rondina shines as UST Golden Tigresses shock De La Salle Lady Spikers

The UST Golden Tigresses could have folded in the absence of Milena Alessandrini. Instead, they used it as a rallying point to defeat the De La Salle University Lady Spikers in three sets at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

The Golden Tigresses blasted off the gates with an 11-3 opening of the first set but the Lady Spikers responded with a 9-2 to pull to within one, 13-12. UST responded with a 7-2 run of their own to stretch their lead to 20-14.

De La Salle is not yet done as another 6-2 spurt trimmed the deficit to two, 22-20. However, the squad of coach Kung Fu Reyes scored three unanswered marks to end the opening frame at 25-20. KC Galdones’ ace brought the Espana unit to set point while Cherry Ann Rondina’s spike proved to be the clincher.

UST held a 10-7 lead to open the second set but De La Salle forced a deadlock at 10-10. The set was closely fought from that point with no team building a lead higher than two points.

Errors cost the Lady Spikers the set as an attack error by Erika Santos brought UST to set point while a miscommunication by Michelle Cobb and Norielle Ipac handed set two to the Golden Tigresses, 25-22.

De La Salle held a 5-2 lead early in the third set but the Golden Tigresses tied the count at 7-all. UST just dominated from a 12-12 tie in the third set courtesy of a 13-5 run. Rondina brought her squad to match point while Desiree Cheng’s attack error ended the set and the match at 25-17.

Rondina led the Golden Tigresses with 19 points while Laure contributed 15. Dimdim Pacres added eight while Galdones chipped in seven. On the other hand, Ipac, Aduke Ogunsanya, and Jolina Dela Cruz had eight points apiece for De La Salle.

The Lady Spikers last lost back-to-back games in the UAAP Season 77 wherein the thrice-to-beat Ateneo Lady Eagles completed a perfect season by defeating them in two games.

But if only elimination round games are counted, the stretch goes back to Season 70 wherein, on official record, they lost 11 straight matches because Jacqueline Alarca continued playing despite DLSU’s approval of her leave of absence.

Both UST and De La Salle hold identical 3-2 records. UST will aim for victory number four when they face the NU Lady Bulldogs while the DLSU Lady Spikers will try to bounce back against the UE Lady Warriors. Both games will be on March 9 at FilOil.