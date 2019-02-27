Lady Warriors snap eight-game losing skid by defeating Lady Falcons

In a battle of teams that are seeking for their first win in UAAP Season 81, the UE Lady Warriors emerged victorious over the Adamson Lady Falcons in four sets at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

From a 7-7 tie in the first set, the squad of Coach Air Padda unleashed a 12-3 run to put it out of UE’s reach. The Lady Warriors did narrow the gap to four, 24-20, before Trisha Genesis made a successful back row attack to end the opening frame at 25-20.

The Lady Warriors held a 19-14 advantage in the second set before Adamson stormed back with an 8-3 run, capped by a Chiara Permentilla kill block, to even the count at 22. Despite the effort, the Lady Falcons still came up short as the squad of Coach Ray Karl Dimaculangan tied the set tally at one apiece.

Mary Ann Mendrez was instrumental down the stretch by converting four crucial points to keep UE in the hunt. An attack error by Adamson’s Krich Macaslang and a successful spike gave the set to UE, 28-26.

Set three was fiercely fought as no team built a lead more than three points. The San Marcelino-based unit held an 18-15 lead but UE took the driver’s seat at 23-22. Another score by the Lady Warriors took them to match point but Genesis took one point back to keep her squad within striking distance. However, Mendrez converted her attack to end the third canto for UE, 25-23.

The same script ensued in the fourth set as the Lady Falcons owned a 15-13 advantage. But the Lady Warriors, led by Mendrez and Judith Abil, led a scoring spurt that allowed them to snatch the advantage at 22-21. UE scored once more to increase their edge to 23-21 but Adamson setter MJ Igao’s drop ball took a point back. Jasmine Alcayde gave the Recto-based squad set point and an off-target attack by Eli Soyud meant victory for the UE women’s volleyball team.

Prior to this victory, the UE Lady Warriors last won against the UST Golden Tigresses to open the second round of their UAAP Season 80 campaign. That triumph was part of the squad’s two-game win streak under interim head coach and UE Athletic Director Rod Roque.

Abil had a superb all-around game with 22 points, 20 digs, and 21 receptions. Mendrez and Zilfa Olarve both had 14 and Seth Rodriguez contributed 12. Meanwhile, Soyud topped Adamson’s scoring with 20 while Bernadette Flora made 15.

In the match-up between two of the top UAAP liberos, Kath Arado had 39 excellent digs on 51 attempts to go with 28 receptions on 37 tries. Toni Rose Ponce had 38 excellent digs herself.

Though Adamson had a 13-7 advantage in blocks, UE had a whopping 59-45 edge in attack points and an 8-4 lead in service aces. The Lady Warriors had more unforced errors, 34-24.

The UE Lady Warriors is seeking a win streak when they go up against the Ateneo Lady Eagles (1-1) on March 3. Meanwhile, Adamson is targeting their first victory when they clash with the NU Lady Bulldogs on the same date.

The Scores:

UE (3) – Abil 22, Mendrez 14, Olarve 14, Rodriguez 12, Baliton 5, Gabarda 3, Alcayde 1, Manabat 1, Bendong (2 pts., 32 excellent sets), Arado (L – 39/51 digs, 28/37 receptions)

AdU (1) – Soyud 20, Flora 15, Macaslang 9, Dacoron 4, Genesis 4, Permentilla 3, Perez 2, Igao 2, Yandoc (3 pts., 15 excellent sets), Ponce (L – 38/51 digs)