Lady Spikers survive Lady Bulldogs

The De La Salle University Lady Spikers won their third straight game in four sets to open the UAAP Season 81 women’s volleyball tournament. However, the young but gritty NU Lady Bulldogs gave a valiant effort in their encounter at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

It was all Lady Spikers in the first set as Aduke Ogunsanya, Jolina Dela Cruz, and Desiree Cheng combined for 15 points. DLSU raced to an 11-4 rout before the Lady Bulldogs scored three points to narrow the gap to 11-7. From there, the wards of Coach Ramil De Jesus gave only three points to NU. A service ace by Michelle Cobb brought them at set point while an attack by Dela Cruz that landed in Zone 6 ended the set at 25-10 for De La Salle.

But the Lady Bulldogs bounced back in the second set against the three-time defending champions. DLSU raced to a 6-2 edge but a 6-0 Lady Bulldogs run led by Ivy Lacsina and Princess Robles allowed them to take an 8-6 advantage entering the first technical timeout. The Lady Spikers responded with a 5-0 blast of their own to retake the lead at 11-8. De La Salle had a whopping 14-3 advantage in attack points and a 3-0 edge in service aces.

There’s just no quit in the squad of Coach Norman Miguel. A 5-1 spurt led by Audrey Paran gave them back the lead at 13-11 and they fought tooth and nail with the Lady Spikers until the count reached 19-18 to their favor. The Lady Bulldogs finished the set with a 6-2 run to even the tally at one set apiece. An off-speed shot by Lacsina brought them to set point while a cross-court attack by Robles ended the second frame at 25-20. It was NU’s turn to have the edge in attacks (15-7) and aces (3-0).

If there’s an award for Set of the Year, the third canto could be a strong candidate. The Lady Spikers opened with an 8-2 lead but the Lady Bulldogs did not give up. But aside from errors from DLSU, Robles, Doria, Paran, and Lacsina collaborated to eventually tie the count at 16 apiece. La Salle opened up a 21-18 advantage but the Lady Bulldogs fought back to level the count at 21.

A dog fight ensued from that point but the Lady Spikers edged the Lady Bulldogs to take the third. An attack error by Lacsina gave De La Salle its third set point while May Luna’s spike that went through the block ended the set at 27-25. Transferee Lourdes Clemente was instrumental down the stretch for DLSU as she scored her first UAAP point to force a deadlock at 22 and her service ace gave the Lady Spikers its first set point.

The fourth set was the Desiree Cheng show as she carried her squad through rough waters. The Lady Spikers did have a 7-3 lead early on but the Lady Bulldogs stayed within striking distance. A Luna strike from the middle brought the tally to 24-21 but Robles took one back with a spike that went down the line. But it was the De La Salle team captain who ended the set and the match at 25-22 to take their third win in as many matches.

Clemente is named Player of the Game with four attacks and an ace. Luna contributed 14 markers while Ogunsanya supported with 13. Dela Cruz and Cheng contributed 12 markers each. Robles paced the Lady Bulldogs with 18 markers while Lacsina and Paran chipped in 16 and 11, respectively.

De La Salle had the edge in total attack points (50-44), blocks (10-6), and reception percentage (47%-40%). They also had six less errors, 25-31. Meanwhile, the Lady Bulldogs had a slim 7-6 edge in service aces.

The De La Salle University Lady Spikers are targeting a 4-0 record when they face the UP Lady Maroons on March 2 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. On the other hand, the NU Lady Bulldogs (1-2) will battle against the Adamson Lady Falcons on March 3.

The scores:

DLSU (3) – Luna 14, Ogunsanya 13, Dela Cruz 12, Cheng 12, Ipac 6, Clemente 5, Cobb (4 pts., 33/102 excellent sets), Saga (L – 22/35 digs, 13/25 receptions)

NU (1) – Robles 18, Lacsina 16, Paran 11, Doria 6, Luceno 6, Chavez (24/126 excellent sets), Nierva (L – 25/46 digs, 14/35 receptions)