Lady Spikers dominate Lady Falcons

After defeating the Ateneo Lady Eagles, the De La Salle University Lady Spikers scored their second straight win in the UAAP Season 81 women’s volleyball competition by edging the Adamson Lady Falcons in straight sets.

Both teams were locked in a 6-6 tie in the first set before the Lady Spikers scored five unanswered points to essentially put the set away Adamson’s reach. The Lady Falcons did narrow the gap at two, 15-13, but the wards of Coach Ramil de Jesus embarked on a 9-2 scoring run to arrive at set point. A service error by Jolina Dela Cruz gave the Lady Falcons some life. However, a May Luna attack that went through the Lady Falcons’ blockers ended set one for DLSU, 25-16.

While the squad of Coach Airess Padda had a slight 9-7 edge in attack points, the Lady Falcons handed the opening set away by committing 14 unforced errors.

The Lady Spikers were poised to easily take set two at 21-16 before the Lady Falcons ignited a 5-1 run to trim the deficit to one, 22-21. But on-target attacks by Desiree Cheng and Aduke Ogunsanya gave De La Salle set point. The set ended in favor of the Lady Spikers, 25-22, courtesy of a failed spike by Adamson rookie Trisha Genesis. The Taft-based squad had the advantage in attack points, 16-11.

From an 8-3 deficit in set three, the Lady Falcons scored three quick points to slash the margin to two, 8-6. But the three-time defending champions closed the door on their challengers with an 8-2 explosion to enter the second technical timeout with a 16-8 cushion.

Playing catch-up, Adamson cannot break the four-point barrier. Cheng’s rocket of a spike brought De La Salle to match point, 24-19, but Bernadette Flora saved a point back. But the set and the match ended at 25-20 with an attack from Dela Cruz from an back set from Michelle Cobb.

Steady effort for the De La Salle setter

Cobb is named Player of the Game with three points and 25 excellent sets. In a balanced De La Salle attack, Dela Cruz is the lone player in double digits with ten points.

When asked about her stellar performance, Cobb responded: “Siguro on our part, I full trust my hitters that they will finish what i set. I also take advices from the coaches kung ano ang pwede i-apply sa game. Through that I gain composure and I’m able to play well.”

The De La Salle Lady Spikers will eye a 3-0 start against the NU Lady Bulldogs (1-1) on February 27 at 2 pm. On the other hand, the Adamson Lady Falcons will target their first victory in Season 81 against the UE Lady Warriors on the same day at 4 pm. Both games will be at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

The scores:

DLSU (3) – Dela Cruz 10, Cheng 9, Ogunsanya 9, Luna 8, Ipac 6, Tiamzon 1, Cobb (3 pts., 25/106 sets), Saga (L – 22/31 digs, 9/22 receptions)

AdU (0) – Flora 9, Dacoron 9, Permentilla 6, Soyud 6, Yondoc 1, Genesis 1, Igao (1 pt., 9/50 sets), Ponce (L – 1 pt., 21/31 digs, 15/34 receptions)