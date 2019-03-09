Lady Spikers bounce back with victory over Lady Warriors

After two consecutive losses, the De La Salle University Lady Spikers get back on track by defeating the UE Lady Warriors in straight sets at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

It was smooth sailing for the wards of Coach Ramil de Jesus for most of the first set as they posted a lead as high as five points, 13-8. But the Lady Warriors threatened by trimming the deficit to two, 17-15. The Lady Spikers responded with an 8-3 run to close the opening frame. An attack error by UE team captain Roselle Baliton brought DLSU to set point while Zilfa Olarve’s spike did not clear the net to end the set at 25-18 for the Taft unit.

Despite having an 11-7 advantage in attacks in the opening set, the Lady Warriors committed 10 errors as compared to DLSU’s six. The Lady Spikers also dominated in blocks, 5-2, and aces, 3-1.

The Lady Warriors retaliated in the second set by getting a 12-6 head start. But their errors, coupled by scores from Tin Tiamzon and Lourdes Clemente, allowed De La Salle to tie the count at 14-all. The count remained closed until 18-18 before the Lady Spikers blasted a 6-0 run, punctuated by a Jolina Dela Cruz service ace, to reach set point. UE took two points back before an attack error by Seth Rodriguez ended set two for La Salle, 25-20.

DLSU turned a 6-8 deficit in the third set to a 15-12 advantage. However, UE kept the game close until 18-17. The Lady Spikers ended the set and the match with a 7-1 run to take their fourth victory in six matches. An attack error by Olarve gave De La Salle match point while Dela Cruz’ tip to an empty UE Zone 2 ended set three at 25-18.

Returning to the starting rotation for the injured Desiree Cheng, Tiamzon is named Player of the Game with nine attacks and one block. Dela Cruz led DLSU with 14 points while Clemente added eight markers. Aduke Ogunsanya tallied seven while Marionne Alba and May Luna chipped in four points apiece. Michelle Cobb had two points and 16 excellent sets.

No UE Lady Warrior scored in double figures as Olarve, Mary Ann Mendrez, and Judith Abil all had eight points each. Rodriguez made five while Mariella Gabarda added three. Jasmine Alcayde and Baliton contributed two and one, respectively. Laizah Bendong had one point and 20 excellent sets. Kath Arado had 21 excellent digs on 35 tries and 10 receptions on 17 attempts.

The De La Salle Lady Spikers (4-2) will play their last game in the first round of the UAAP Season 81 women’s volleyball tournament against the FEU Lady Tamaraws (3-2) on March 16. Meanwhile, the UE Lady Warriors (1-5) will try to close round one in strong fashion against the UST Golden Tigresses on March 17. Both games will be played at FilOil.