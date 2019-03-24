Lady Maroons took the fight out from the Lady Spikers

The UP Lady Maroons displayed its mastery over the De La Salle University Lady Spikers by winning their UAAP Season 81 second round match in three sets at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

Coach Godfrey Okumu’s squad dominated the first set, 25-16, courtesy of their main hitter Isa Molde and Tots Carlos.

In the second set, the Lady Maroons rallied from a 12-17 deficit to force an extended set. Justine Dorog gave UP the edge while a Jessma Ramos kill block ended the frame at 26-24.

Set three was fiercely fought as UP held a 16-15 advantage by the second technical timeout. The Lady Maroons just went full throttle from there with a 6-3 run to extend their advantage to four, 22-18.

Des Clemente’s service error brought the Lady Maroons at 24-19 while Molde’s spike that went off the block before sailing out gave the Diliman unit their fifth win in eight games. De La Salle also has an identical 5-3 record.

Carlos is named player of the game with 13 points, all off attacks. Molde made 11 while Lorie Bernardo added five. Justine Dorog tallied four scores middle blockers Marist Layug and Jessma Ramos chipped in three and two points, respectively. Ayel Estranero added one point to go with 10 excellent sets.

Team captain Desiree Cheng is the only Lady Spiker in double figures with 11 points. Clemente and Jolina Dela Cruz made six points apiece while Tin Tiamzon scored five. Rovena Instrella had three points while Michelle Cobb and Aduke Ogunsanya had a point each. Marionne Alba dished in three points and 12 excellent sets.

Coach Ramil De Jesus’ squad committed 37 unforced errors in three sets as compared to UP’s 23.

The UP Lady Maroons will try to match their win total last year when they re-engage in the Battle of Katipunan against the league-leading Ateneo Lady Eagles on March 30 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. Meanwhile, the De La Salle Lady Spikers are hoping to bounce back against the NU Lady Bulldogs on March 27 at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.