Lady Eagles set to clash with Golden Tigresses in second round opener

After an eventful first round of the UAAP Season 81 women’s volleyball tournament, the top two teams after 28 total matches will open the second round of competition. The league-leading Ateneo Lady Eagles will face the UST Golden Tigresses on March 20 (Wednesday) 4 pm at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Lady Eagles soar after opening day start

Ateneo has been on a tear since bowing down to the rival De La Salle University Lady Spikers last February 17 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. They have won six straight games since including a five-setter against the FEU Lady Tamaraws wherein they had to win the final three sets.

They also swept the succeeding sets after the NU Lady Bulldogs took the opening frame against them. Coach Oliver Almadro’s crew also defeated the UE Lady Warriors and the UP Lady Maroons in straight sets.

Golden Tigresses turn setback into inspiration

Coach Kung Fu Reyes’ squad split their first four games. However, the second loss left a bitter after taste when Milena Alessandrini extended her left knee when she went down after an attempts against FEU. Her awkward landing rendered her out for the rest of Season 81 due to a partial tear on her ACL and grade three sprains on her MCL and LCL.

But instead of crumbling, UST pulled together to complete a surprising straight-sets victory against De La Salle. They closed the first round with a four-set triumph against NU and a three-set domination of UE.

Ateneo defeats UST in first round encounter

On February 20, the Lady Eagles clinched their first W in Season 81 after edging the Golden Tigresses in four sets. Ateneo took the first two sets, 25-21 and 25-18, before UST took the third set at 25-16. The Katipunan unit completed the victory in set four, 25-22. Kat Tolentino led ADMU with 22 points while Maddie Madayag contributed 15.

Over to UST, Cherry Ann Rondina topped with 20 while Eya Laure and Alessandrini had 12 and 10, respectively. UST did have a 47-36 edge in attack points and 12-6 lead in service aces. However, Ateneo owned the upper hand in blocks, 12-5, and unforced errors (23-36).

Other games during round two opening weekend

In the other women’s volleyball match on the 20th, the UE Lady Warriors will face the NU Lady Bulldogs at 2 pm. In men’s volleyball, the Adamson Soaring Falcons will meet the Bryan Bagunas and the NU crew at 8 am while the undefeated FEU Tamaraws will clash with the Ateneo Blue Spikers at 10 am.

On March 24, the UP men’s volleyball team will battle against UE at 8 am while the De La Salle Green Spikers compete with UST at 10 am. Sunday’s double-header for women’s volleyball will feature the Lady Tamaraws and the Lady Falcons at 2 pm while the UP Lady Maroons will kick off the second round opposite the DLSU Lady Spikers at 4 pm. All Sunday games will be held at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.