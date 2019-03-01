KC Galdones transforms herself into UST’s lady on the block

Friday, 01 Mar 2019
Mac Dionisio - @Benggadora08
Photo credit: Kath Zamora, Volleyball PH

There is no substitute for hard work.

UST learned this valuable lesson Sunday when it bounced back from a disappointing loss to Ateneo by beating the UP Lady Maroons in four sets for a 2-1 win-loss record in the UAAP Season 81 Women’s Volleyball tournament.

While they look hapless in their net battle against the Lady Eagles, the Tigresses turned the tables on the Lady Maroons by scoring 11 kill blocks including a game-clincher from sophomore Milena Alessandrini.

At the forefront of UST’s tighter blocking, however, is rookie KC Galdones, who scored five of her seven points from blocks.

On the quick adjustment the España crew displayed, Galdones shares: “Nag overload po kami sa blocking. Last training po nilaban po kami sa lalake para mas naka-penetrate po ‘yung kamay sa net kaya ‘yun po siguro ang naging resulta.”

“Nag peptalk din po sa akin si coach D (Doloiras) na isipin ko lang daw po na kaya ko. May height naman daw po ako. Sinabihan lang po ako na bilisan ko pa ‘yung footwork at ‘yun naman po ang ginawa ko,” she added.

This early sign of determination has earned Galdones a spot not only in the Tigresses’ roster but also in the squad’s starting rotation.

Though much is left to be desired in her all-around play, the former UE Junior Warrior is delighted in successfully manning the net against top-notch attackers such as Isa Molde, Justine Dorog, and Tots Carlos.

“Hindi po madali,” she admitted. “Respeto pa rin po kay Ate Tots (Carlos) tsaka kay Ate Isa (Molde) kasi malalakas nga po pumalo. Tapos hindi lang po malakas, matalino din po kasi kahit naka-penetrate ‘yung block namin gumagawa pa rin po sila ng paraan para maipasok ‘yung bola.”

With another crucial match on UST’s full plate coming up, Galdones vows to not rest on her laurels especially now that she has tasted the rewards of going the extra mile.

“Hihingi po ako ng dagdag overload sa blocking and sa service po,” shared the middle blocker on her preparations for their next game.

“Sabi din ni coach Kung Fu na kahit hindi ako nakakatulong sa atake, basta makatulong ako sa blocks and sa serves ko. Sabi din kasi ni coach malakas na daw po ‘yung service ko kasi mabigat na daw po. Kailangan lang is consistency,” she added.

The Tigresses will be facing long-time rival FEU Lady Tamaraws in a 2 PM match happening on Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Support us. Help volleyball.

For too long volleyball fans have been neglected, with no community with which to share their passion. We want to change that, by providing a platform for fans & players to unite. However, we’re a small team & we can’t do it ourselves – we need your help.

Your generous contributions will help us to:

** Remain advertising & paywall FREE

** Improve our volleyball content & increase our coverage

** Help to support & build the profile of the next generation of players

We will never profit from your contributions – if they exceed our operating costs on an annual basis we will donate the difference to support worthy causes in volleyball.

You can contribute as little as $2 USD to support us & help volleyball grow – it only takes a minute & everything helps! Thank you.

Related

UAAP Women's Volleyball

Rogelio Getigan replaces Air Padda as Adamson Lady Falcons head coach
UAAP Women's Volleyball

Despite an injury, Mary Ann Mendrez showed how warriors fight
UAAP Women's Volleyball

Why Judith Abil celebrates less after scoring in Season 81

Popular

PSL Grand Prix

Kim Fajardo injured, might not play versus Foton
UAAP Women's Volleyball

Jennifer Nierva welcomes the changes stemming from Cagande’s injury
UAAP Women's Volleyball

UAAP Season 81 Rookie Watch: How about an All-Rookie Team?

Latest

PSL Grand Prix

Alexine Cabanos rises up to the challenge
PSL Grand Prix

Kianna Dy joins proudly ‘Filipina’ clothing brand BAYO
Japan

Happy Birthday, Marck Espejo!