Kath Arado remains positive after UE’s gutsy start in Season 81

Following the final buzzer of the UE-UP match in the UAAP Season 81 Women’s Volleyball tournament opening game, the Lady Warriors had an emotion of regret written all over their faces after a five-set heartbreak.

Sure, the UE’s women’s volleyball team is no stranger to losses given their record over the past decade. But with veteran players like Kath Arado, Roselle Baliton, Lai Bendong, Mean Mendrez and Judith Abil still in the fold, at least a good fight is expected.

Fight, they did. But after going the distance, UP survived the gritty Lady Warriors.

“After nung fourth set, medyo ang gaan. Kaya naman talaga. Nandun na kami sa point na sumasabay kami sa UP. Nakulangan lang talaga kami ng finishing,” said the graduating Arado.

After surging to a two-sets-to-one lead, UE sputtered in the fourth frame as the Diliman squad sent a barrage of attacks from the trio of Isa Molde, Tots Carlos, and Justine Dorog who combined for 52 big points to notch UP’s first win.

While UE had Arado, who chipped in 32 excellent digs and 18 excellent receptions, and Abil, who contributed 20 points and 21 excellent receptions, to tide them over, the rest of the squad was already huffing and puffing towards the end which doomed their chances of completing an upset.

At this point, though, Arado would take the moral victory of their loss.

“Siyempre ‘yung mga tao in-expect talaga nila na talo talaga kami in three sets or four sets. Nababasa ko ‘yun eh. ‘Yun ang kinakapitan ko ngayon: ‘Yung konti na naniniwala sa UE,” said the ace libero.

The libero’s gratitude towards the UE students, alumni and fans who trooped to the FilOil Flying V Centre poured through Twitter as she thanked the fans who chose to watch and cheer for them live even when the odds were stacked against them.

And it may be confusing to some but for the Lady Warriors, at least since Arado joined the fold, Saturday’s match was the best start they’ve had in the UAAP.

“Simula nung pagtungtong ko dito, ito na ‘yung pinakamagandang memory ko ng first game of the season,” said Arado, who, an hour after the match, was back to smiling her unassuming smile. “Dati tanggap na namin talaga na malabo. Ngayon iba kasi kahit ‘yung mga bata, nasa isip nila lalaban talaga.”

“Malayo pa. May 13 games pa. May chance,” she closed, looking hopeful and determined like she has more tricks up her sleeve.

But with the way she and the Lady Warriors have been working hard, it’s safe to say that they probably have.

UE will face NU next Saturday at the FilOil Flying V Centre.