Justine Dorog rushed to hospital before UP-Ateneo game

Dorog is averaging 10.5 points per game after four games in the UAAP Season 81 Women’s Volleyball tournament. She has 35 attack points, six service aces, and a kill block to her credit.

UP Lady Maroons wing spiker Justine Dorog has been rushed to the hospital prior to their match against the Ateneo Lady Eagles due to menstrual cramps. She was carried on a stretcher out of the Filoil Flying V Centre after bleeding at the UP dugout. When asked about his player’s situation, Lady Maroons head coach Godfrey Okumu said, “Don’t worry about her, she’ll just be fine. I hope she’ll be able to come back. I hope she gets some rest.” Dorog’s return to FilOil for the game is uncertain.

