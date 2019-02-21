Joyme Cagande might be out for the rest of Season 81

ACL – Three letters that can strike fear to any athlete. A diagnosis that can alter, derail, or end an athlete’s career.

Philippine volleyball has seen a fair share of this from Carissa Gotis, Angeli Tabaquero, and Charo Soriano to the likes of Kat Tolentino, Maddie Madayag, Jovelyn Gonzaga, and Ara Galang to name a few.

While we dread this from happening to anyone, we might add another name to that list: Joyme Cagande.

Earlier reports courtesy of a source shared that the MRI done to Cagande at the Delos Santos Medical Center in Quezon City after exiting their match against the FEU Lady Tamaraws show a high-grade Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) tear and fluid build-up on her left knee as well as bone bruise.

If confirmed, the lone setter in the NU Lady Bulldogs’ roster will be out for the rest of UAAP Season 81. Worse, recovery for this kind of injury can take around six to 12 months. While medical advancements allow reconstruction, it will take a while before an athlete can get comfortable even practicing with a repaired ACL.

With the score at 24-19 in the third set of the NU-FEU game, the three-time UAAP girls volleyball Best Setter avoided a collision with Roselyn Doria, causing her knee to buckle. The ball crossed to FEU’s side but action was stopped when Cagande couldn’t get up. She needed help in getting up for she couldn’t apply pressure to her left foot.

She was initially carried to the bench before Risa Sato carried the rookie on her back to the NU locker room. From there, she was initially brought to the Cardinal Santos Medical Center in San Juan.

Cagande had two service aces and 15 excellent sets before leaving the game. Though listed as an open hitter, Klymince Orillaneda served as the back-up setter for the Lady Bulldogs due to her beach volleyball experience.