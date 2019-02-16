Joyme Cagande injured in game against FEU

Just when the NU Lady Bulldogs miseries couldn’t get any worse, their lone setter in the roster, Joyme Cagande, exited in the third set of their UAAP Season 81 opening day match against the FEU Lady Tamaraws due to injury.

With the score at 24-19 in the third, Cagade and Roselyn Doria chased the ball to keep the rally alive. The Lady Bulldogs setter avoided a collision with Doria which caused her knee to buckle. The ball was delivered to FEU’s side but action was stopped when Cagande couldn’t get up. She needed help in getting up and she couldn’t apply pressure to her left foot as she was brought to the NU bench.

She was carried to the locker room by the Lady Bulldogs’ Risa Sato who was still in the NU bench even though she will not be able to play in Season 81.

Initial assessment is a ligament sprain on the injured knee. She will not able to return in the game against NU and the trainer is applying ice to avoid further injury. There’s no certainty yet whether Cagande can play in their next game on February 23 versus the UE Lady Warriors.

Taking her place is Kly Orillaneda who is actually listed as an outside hitter. But her experience with Team Boysen-NU with Roma Mae Doromal in the Beach Volleyball League comes in handy as shotgun back-up setter.

The Lady Bulldogs lost the third set, 25-19, with a service ace by Carly Hernandez. The Lady Tamaraws finished off the fourth and deciding set at 25-12 to take the victory.

Prior to joining the Lady Bulldogs, Cagande was a three-time UAAP girl’s volleyball Best Setter for the Nazareth School of Nazareth University Lady Bullpups. She is responsible for making plays for the likes of Thea Gagate, Mhicaela Belen, Alyssa Solomon, and Faith Nisperos. She took over the reins of NSNU when another Best Setter, Rica Diolan, graduated.