It’s enticing to know how good Jolina Dela Cruz can be

The bright lights, the big crowd, the loud cheers. These can cause a rookie to feel anxious and succumb to pressure.

Not Jolina Dela Cruz. Training with the De La Salle Lady Spikers for a long time, her moment on the big stage has finally arrived.

Starting for the Lady Spikers against the Ateneo Lady Eagles, the pride of Bulacan did not look like a novice in UAAP women’s volleyball by tallying 11 points en route to a victory over their rivals. She even delivered the winning point for Coach Ramil de Jesus’ unit in the first set when her attack was misreceived by Kat Tolentino before Deanna Wong and Maddie Madayag failed to let the ball cross.

But the magnitude of the game did get into her when she committed a number of service and attacking errors. Her mentor noticed this and asked her to stay calm during their huddle after Set Two. “Jolina, sobrang confused mo na kasi ang likot na ng mata mo. Kailangan ko lang ng makakatulong sa loob. Kailangan ko ng tulong mo,” said De Jesus to her prized recruit.

Aside from Dela Cruz’ innate volleyball talent, credit De Jesus for honing her enough to become a starter for the three-time defending champions. However, her game is far from perfect as De Jesus himself declared that her UAAP Season 81 opening day performance is just 60 percent of what she is capable of doing. If that’s the case, just imagine how 100 percent looks like?

Given that the 11-time UAAP champion is a master trainer, as proven by the long list of volleyball talent produced by his system, Dela Cruz will be able to reach his full potential. She would have to learn on the fly though because there’s no way she’s going to the bench after that performance.

Playing devil’s advocate, it can be said that her opening day performance could be beginner’s luck because she has been out of the limelight since last year’s Unigames in Dumaguete City. With game tape on hand, other UAAP teams will be able to adjust to her game now.

But with De Jesus playing chess while others are playing checkers, he will be able to utilize his new pawn to devise winning strategies.

That makes DLSU fans wonder how high Dela Cruz’ ceiling will be. Some have christened her as the next Ara Galang be it because of her approach or her jersey number. Maybe she will end up being a better player than the UAAP Season 75 co-Most Valuable Player.

One thing is certain though: Jolina Dela Cruz will continue to play on target just like how De La Salle hit the bullseye after getting her commitment.