Jasmine Nabor open to returning for NU in Season 82

The National University women’s volleyball team has undergone a massive revamp coming into UAAP Season 81. Aiko Urdas and last year’s MVP Jaja Santiago are gone while Risa Sato will be ineligible to play due to academic concerns. But while the reasons of their depature are certain, that of Jorelle Singh and Jasmine Nabor are not.

Until now.

Last year’s starting setter for NU has finally cleared her side regarding their absence from the team. A member of the Philippine women’s volleyball team that competed in the 2018 AVC Cup, Nabor needed to get out of the issues that were surrounding them and they chose to be silent about it.

“Kasi nagkagulo po kami after last year’s UAAP. Nung una 50/50 lang kung tutuloy pa ba ako o hindi na. Tapos dahil sa mga nangyari at mga issues, nagdecide na ako and si Ate Jorelle (Singh) na huwag na kaming tumuloy kasi nga parang sirang-sira na ang pangalan namin. Parang hindi namin alam paano namin maipagtatangol ang sarili namin kaya mas pinili na lang namin ang tumahimik,” Nabor said.

Nabor and Singh were open to patch things up and return to the Lady Bulldogs. However, certain circumstances made them decide to forego this year. They are still considering whether to return next season. “Noong December kasi, biglang nagparamdam yung manager ng NU, si Engr. Bing, kung pwede daw ba mag-usap kami. Nagtaka ako bakit and I assumed na pababalikin ako ng NU and yun na nga ang dahilan bakit siya nakikipag-meet sa akin. So, pumayag ako ng January to return sa NU to talk pagbalik ko sa Manila after the New Year break,” she shared.

But as soon as the opportunity to play for the Lady Bulldogs emerged, things went south since. “Noong una, naguusap-usap kami, sinabi nga niya na baka gusto mo bumalik sa team, tumulong ulit. I was thinking na gusto ko bumalik after all ng nangyari pero hindi pa ako nagbitiw ng salita na babalik ako. I talked to people close to me kung ano ba ang dapat maging decision ko, pero still it was my decision not theirs. And when I heard about their rules which are the same as before, doon na ako nagdecide na hindi bumalik sa NU. Sabi ko, baka next season na lang,” said the spiker-turned setter from Tarlac

Amidst her absence, she still welcomes the possibility of donning the NU uniform again in Season 82. “Basta nakikita ko na baka next year babalik ako. Nagparamdam na rin naman ako sa kanila eh so next year.”