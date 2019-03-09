Ivy Lacsina will play against UST despite hand injury

Though playing in her maiden UAAP Women's Volleyball tournament, Ivy Lacsina has been one of the bright spots for the National University Lady Bulldogs. She tallied 48 markers during their first three matches including an 18-point performance in their straight-sets victory over the UE Lady Warriors.

But her struggles were evident in their game against the Adamson Lady Falcons as she only scored seven in the loss. After the game, Lacsina revealed the reason behind her sub-par performance. “Pagka-slide ko po sa training, nagkasugat po siya ng malaki. After po noon, trinain ko pa pero nabugbog po siya,” shared the right-handed Lacsina regarding the injury on her hitting hand.

Her condition only worsened from there. “After po noon, nagkapasa-pasa po siya. Tapos parang nagkaroon po siya ng boil. Ipapa-check ko pa po kung ano po talaga. Pero sa wood po siya talaga, parang burn. Parang namaga kasi nagkabugbog-bugbog po siya.”

The Lady Bulldogs rookie kept on fighting even though she was feeling the pain. Her injury also diverted NU’s focus from the game itself to thinking about one of their ace players. “Siguro po dahil na rin po sa nangyari sa akin, parang inintindi po nila na meron akong ganito kaya po medyo na-down po ‘yung team.”

The swelling did not subside days after the game, forcing her to sit out one of their practices.

Though she is not 100 percent, Lacsina guaranteed that she will play against the UST Golden Tigresses on Saturday (March 9), 4 pm, at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan. “Nagse-swell pa din po. Na-burn, may boil po siya. Hindi ko po siya ma-puwersa pero opo maglalaro po ako.”

Lacsina is already displaying leadership in her short UAAP women’s volleyball career. For that, NU has found the cornerstone by which they will build their program’s resurgence upon.