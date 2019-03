UST Golden Tigresses assistant coach Yani Fernandez relayed via text message, “According to the resident doctor, it’s a partial ACL tear. But we will know more on Monday. Dun siya dadalawin ng ortho.”

After being rushed to UST hospital and undergoing MRI, initial diagnosis has been shared to Volleyverse.

Milena Alessandrini went down after going for a spike against the FEU Lady Tamaraws Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. She fell down awkwardly, seemingly extending her knee.

