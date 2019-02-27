Hot or Not List: Tolentino, Dela Cruz, Rondina banner top performers

The competition heats up as the UAAP Season 81 women’s volleyball competition rolls onto its second week. Unexpected results and explosive individual performances signify that it definitely is anybody’s game. With three game dates and six matches last week, here’s who did well and who played sub-par in our second UAAP Hot or Not List.

Who’s Hot?

Kat Tolentino (ADMU) – After a 16 point output against their archrival De La Salle, Tolentino continues her strong performance in Season 81. She scored 22 points against the UST Golden Tigresses and followed it up with 19 in a come-from-behind win against the FEU Lady Tamaraws. Her power and smarts during the deciding set of their latest victory establishes her as the front runner of the MVP race.

Joni Chavez (NU) – The Lady Bulldogs libero last played setter when she was in high school. That didn’t matter as she executed 14 excellent sets to help her squad to a victory over the UE Lady Warriors. Her sets may be of less variety than what Joyme Cagande can do but Chavez was simply effective in creating plays for Ivy Lacsina, Roselyn Doria, Audrey Paran, and Princess Robles. With a performance like this, Coach Norman Miguel will keep her as playmaker when they face the undefeated De La Salle University Lady Spikers.

Jolina Dela Cruz (DLSU) – After a great start to her UAAP career wherein she scored 11 aainst the Ateneo Lady Eagles, the spiker from Academia de San Lorenzo followed it up with an all-around performance with 10 points and 18 excellent digs against the Adamson Lady Falcons. Her exploits are vital in De La Salle’s undefeated start in the UAAP Season 81 women’s volleyball tournament.

Milena Alessandrini (UST) – The reigning UAAP Rookie of the Year is coming of age for the Golden Tigresses. In their game against the UP Lady Maroons, the 6′ 1″ Filipino-Italian got a triple-double of 22 points, 15 digs, and 10 excellent receptions. Performances like these make UST hard to beat given that Eya Laure and Cherry Ann Rondina are also delivering the goods.

Cherry Ann Rondina (UST) – She scored 20 against the Ateneo Lady Eagles and followed it with 17 versus the UP Lady Maroons. The Cherry Bomb is detonating attacks which have helped them score two victories so far. Rondina continues to be the source of offense and inspiration especially when her younger teammates are not playing up to their talent.

Who’s Not?

Mean Mendrez (UE) – During the off-season, she proved to be one of UE’s go-to players by getting the 2nd Best Outside Spiker award in the inaugural PSL Collegiate Grand Slam. So far, she hasn’t lived up to potential. While tallying eight points apiece in their losses to UP and NU are not to be disregarded, Mendrez is capable of more. Her breakout performance in Season 81 can give the Lady Warriors their first victory.

Eli Soyud (ADU) – The Adamson Lady Falcons are looking at Soyud to be their main offensive weapon. However, things haven’t gone according to plan. During their game against La Salle, Soyud finished with only six points, a far cry from what she is capable of. Head Coach Air Padda hopes to see the Soyud that played well during the PVL Collegiate Conference 2018 wherein Adamson took home bronze.

Lourdes Clemente (DLSU) – The Lady Spikers of Coach Ramil De Jesus is having a fine start in Season 81. One player who seem to be lost in the equation though is the two-time NCAA Best Blocker Clemente. She went scoreless for the second straight game and her spotlight is being stolen by Aduke Ogunsanya and Norielle Ipac. But looking forward, DLSU becomes a scarier foe once she gets her game going.

Chiarra Permentilla (ADU) – When Jema Galanza ended her UAAP career, the baton of being Queen Falcon was given to Permentilla. The flashes of greatness that she showed last season makde Adamson fans excited coming into this tournament. But during their game against La Salle, the Lipa, Batangas native can only muster six points. She would to get her game going and lessen her errors if the Lady Falcons are to soar for their first victory in UAAP Season 81.