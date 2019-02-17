Golden Tigresses claw their way to victory over Lady Falcons

The UST Golden Tigresses growled to victory in five sets over the Adamson Lady Falcons in their UAAP Season 81 opener at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Sets 1 and 2 ended with identical scores, 25-21, in favor of UST. The Golden Tigresses had a 15-12 edge before Adamson tied the count at 15. Cherry Anne Rondina’s kill gave UST a one-point edge and never looked back

The Lady Falcons had 12 unforced errors in the opening salvo even though they had the edge in blocks.

From a 19-19 tie in the third set, Adamson raced to set point at 24-21. However, a 3-0 UST run punctuated by a Rondina block extended the set. Eli Soyud gave Adamson the set at 26-24 with two consecutive points.

The squad of Coach Air Padda raced to a 15-6 advantage in the fourth set. But the Golden Tigreses unleashed an 11-2 run to even the count at 17. The game stayed tight at 19-19 before UST connected on four unanswered points to open a gap.

A soft tip by Eya Laure gave the squad of Coach Kung Fu Reyes match point at 24-21. But a 5-0 led by Joy Dacoron allowed the Lady Falcons to force a fifth set, 26-24.

UST opened the fifth and deciding set with five unanswered points and never looked back. They took the set and the match 15-6.

Eya Laure is named Player of the Game with 13 attacks, three blocks, and an ace. Rondina also made 17 points while Milena Alessandrini contributed 15.

Bernandette Flora led Adamson with 14 points while Soyud had 13. Chiara Permentilla collected 12 markers while Dacoron added 10.

The UST Golden Tigresses will face the Ateneo Lady Eagles on Wednesday, 2 pm, at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.