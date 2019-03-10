Gaston, Madayag pace Ateneo Lady Eagles against UP Lady Maroons, win fourth straight

It was billed as the Battle of Katipunan. But the war was largely one-sided as the Ateneo Lady Eagles defeated the UP Lady Maroons in straight sets during their UAAP Season 81 women’s volleyball encounter at the Fil-Oil Flying V Center in San Juan.

A battle of runs ensued as the Lady Eagles posted a 7-2 lead to open the first set. However, the Lady Maroons responded with an 8-2 run of their own claim the lead at 10-9. Ateneo reclaimed the lead at 15-14 and dominated the rest of the set from the service line.

Consecutive aces from Jules Samonte brought the count to 22-17 and a service error by Isa Molde gave Ateneo set point. UP scored three consecutive points to extend the set but Ponggay Gaston ended set one at 25-21 for Ateneo with an attack that went through the UP blockers. The Lady Maroons committed 11 unforced errors in the set.

It was all Ateneo after a 3-3 deadlock in the second set. Gaston and Maddie Madayag came alive to lead the Lady Eagles’ surge to extend a 16-12 lead by the second technical timeout to a 25-15 win. Gaston’s spike off a combination play brought the Lady Eagles at set point while an attack error by Tots Carlos gave the ladies in white a 2-0 set lead. ADMU had a sizeable 15-8 edge in attack points.

Just when the Lady Eagles were about to run with the third set with a 14-8 advantage, the Lady Maroons stormed back with a 9-3 run led by Marian Buitre to knot the count at 17. The count remained close until 21-all before Bea De Leon and Kat Tolentino connected on two unanswered scores to gain a 23-21 advantage.

However, Gaston’s service error and a Buitre attack that went through the block levelled the count at 23. Tolentino’s attack from a Deanna Wong back set brought the Lady Eagles at match point but a quick attack by Aieshalaine Gannaban forced a deuce.

Gannaban’s service error gave Ateneo its second match point but Marist Layug took it back with an on-target quick attack. Buitre connected on a service ace but Madayag forced another tie at 26 apiece. Justine Dorog’s hitting error hands Ateneo match point number three and a drop shot by Wong on the second ball ended the set and the match at 28-26.

Madayag is named Game MVP with eight attack points and six blocks. When asked if they had a different mindset coming into the game, she shared “No, it’s still the same. We just had to play our game because at the end of the day, ang kalaban na lang talaga namin ay ang sarili namin.”

“If we trust our system and we trust our coach, wala naman siguro mangyayaring mali sa amin,” she added

Tolentino added 12 markers while Gaston posted 10. Samonte chipped in eight while De Leon tallied five points. Wong and Erika Raagas made two and one, respectively.

On the other hand, Carlos led the Lady Maroons with 10 while Gannaban supported with seven. Molde, Layug, and Buitre all had six points each. Dorog collected four markers while Ayel Estranero had one point to go with 27 excellent sets.

Now at 4-1, the Ateneo Lady Eagles will try to extend their winning streak to five against the Adamson Lady Falcons. Meanwhile, the UP Lady Maroons slide to 3-2 and will try to bounce back versus the NU Lady Bulldogs. Both games will be played on March 13 at Fil-Oil.