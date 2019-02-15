Now Showing: FEU Lady Tamaraws

After ten years, the FEU Lady Tamaraws finally returned to the UAAP women’s volleyball championship round. They did have other opportunities along the way with six Final Four stints bridging their two Finals appearances. Yet somehow, they can’t get over the hump as they were eliminated in Seasons 76 to 79 by Adamson, NU, La Salle, and Ateneo in that order.

While they did lose to the Lady Spikers without winning a set in the Finals, they took the fight to the two-time defending champions. FEU lost the two matches with an average of three points per set. Three of those six sets went beyond the usual distance as the Lady Tamaraws registered 27, 21, 22, 24, 20, and 24 points per canto in the losing effort.

As valiant their effort was, has the championship window for FEU closed after Season 80? Absent from the Lady Tamaraws roster are Bernadeth Pons and Toni Rose Basas who have been their main wing spikers last year. The leader of their floor defense, Kyla Atienza, will not don the FEU uniform anymore. The loss of those three vital players should raise red flags for the Lady Tamaraws’ campaign in Season 81, right?

Yet a glance of who’s left means that the volleybelles from Morayta are waiting to pounce even if there’s not much publicity revolving around them. Therefore, if Season 81 for the FEU Lady Tamaraws will be turned into a movie, the title will be…Don’t Write Us Off.

No bona fide star? No problem.

Aside from the loss of Pons, it seems that they have clearly addressed the other roster departures. Taking the role of Basas is rookie Lycha Ebon who has impressed spectators with her performances in the PVL Open Conference and the PSL Collegiate Grand Slam. Meanwhile, Atienza’s role will be filled by Ria Duremdes who was a central figure in the Petron Blaze Spikers’ run to the 2018 PSL All-Filipino crown. It seems like there is no drop in the level of talent with these changes.

However, its still unknown who will take over from Pons as the team’s scoring and emotional leader. Jerrili Malabanan was named captain of the Lady Tamaraws but she prefers leading by example more than conversation. Heather Guino-o has improved during her stint with the Tacloban Fighting Warays but whether she can carry it to the UAAP is still a mystery. Czarina Carandang can be vocal at times but she does not score as much.

In some ways, not having their former captain gives the remaining Lady Tamaraws the opening to excel in the volleyball court. That makes them scary because coaches will have a hard time identifying their focal point in offense. Malabanan, Guino-o, Ebon can bring the hurt on offense by making clean hits off Kyle Negrito’s sets while Carandang can sneak some quick attacks from the middle. Former FEU girls volleyball standout Martha Mora can also turn heads with her kills.

But though they might have a spiking unit that can baffle the opposition, their success will also hinge on their net defense. Celine Domingo’s health will be a big concern here. Her full recovery from a knee injury gives Coach George Pascua that quick middle blocker who can anticipate where the balls of opposing hitters are going. It’s also important for France Ronquillo and Jeanette Villareal to contribute to this department.

The FEU Lady Tamaraws will continue to contend for a Final Four spot. But it’s interesting to see who gets the ball come crunch time? If they will find that player who will be brave enough to carry the team in pressure situations, their charge can be as potent as ever.