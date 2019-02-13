FEU Lady Tamaraws reveal final roster for Season 81

The Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws reveal their final roster three days before the UAAP Season 81 women’s volleyball tournament competition commences. The announcement was made via the FEU Athletics Twitter account.

Leading the charge for the winningest school in UAAP women’s volleyball is team captain Jerrili Malabanan who is expected to take the scoring load from former Lady Tamaraw Bernadeth Pons. Expected to be part of Coach George Pascua’s starting rotation are Heather Guino-o, setter Kyle Negrito, middle blockers Cza Carandang and Celine Domingo, and rookie Lycha Ebon. Buding Duremdes will be their general on floor defense as libero with Lyka Bautista serving as her back-up.

Angel Cayuna will give Negrito a breather from time to time while Elise Ronquillo and Jeanette Villareal are their reinforcements at the middle. Agudo, one of FEU’s players during the UAAP Season 81 beach volleyball tournament, could be one of the replacement spikers together with former FEU girls volleyball standout Martha Mora.

The FEU Lady Tamaraws clinched the second seed after the UAAP Season 80 elimination round with a 10-4 record. They ended the Ateneo Lady Eagles streak of consecutive Finals appearances by defeating them in a four-set semifinal encounter. However, they went down to the De La Salle University Lady Spikers in two games, giving the team’s third three-peat and 11th title overall.

The Lady Tamaraws will open the season against the NU Lady Bulldogs on February 16, 4 pm, at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan City. If they dedicated last season to the late Florentino “Kid” Santos who passed away due to cardiac arrest, Pascua and the Lady Tamaraws are dedicating Season 81 to Ernesto “Ness” Pamilar who passed away early this year. He guided FEU to the title in Season 70, the last championship that the school has won in UAAP women’s volleyball. Part of that victorious squad are Finals MVP Wendy Anne Semana, Shaira Gonzalez, Josephine Cafranca, May Morada, Anna Abanto, and Rachel Ann Daquis.