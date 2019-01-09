Who will make it to the Lady Tamaraws’ final roster for Season 81?

Much like the UST Tigresses and the De La Salle University Lady Spikers, the FEU Lady Tamaraws also had a training camp in Baguio City. One of their stops in the City of Pines is a tune-up game with the cadets of the Philippine Military Academy, as shown in the FEU Athletics Twitter account.

Notice that there are 16 Lady Tamaraws who suited up for the match. Obviously, Toni Rose Basas is not included for her return is still in the balance. If this selection holds, then the lock-ins for Coach George Pascua are Buding Duremdes, Celine Domingo, Angel Cayuna, Lycha Ebon, Jeanette Villareal, Czarina Carandang, Carly Hernandez, Jerrili Malabanan, Kyle Negrito, and Heather Guino-o.

That leaves four spots left with the possible frontrunners being Ivana Agudo, France Ronquillo, and Clavel Dejito. The openings are trimmed to three if Basas can get a clean bill of health. But regardless of their final roster, they are raring to go back to the championship series after being swept by La Salle last year. While most of Season 80’s squad will return, the impact of Bernadeth Pons’ departure remains to be seen. Libero Kyla Atienza has also maxed out her eligibility.

The FEU Lady Tamaraws raced to a 10-4 record in the elimination round of UAAP Season 80 and defeated the Ateneo Lady Eagles in the semifinals. Domingo was hailed as the tournament’s Best Blocker.