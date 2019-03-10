FEU Lady Tamaraws complete five-set victory over Adamson Lady Falcons

After a five-set victory over the UE Lady Warriors, the FEU Lady Tamaraws pulled off another five-set win against the Adamson Lady Falcons in their UAAP Season 81 women’s volleyball match at the Fil-Oil Flying V Center in San Juan.

The Lady Tamaraws dominated the opening set thanks to Heather Guino-o and UAAP Season 80 Best Blocker Celine Domingo. The squad of Coach George Pascua was able to stretch a 16-11 lead to a 24-15 rout before Adamson scored three straight points to stay in contention. A running attack by Jeanette Villareal ended set one at 25-18 for FEU. The ladies in green had a whopping 17-5 margin in attack points in the first frame.

The Lady Falcons responded by giving FEU a dose of their own medicine in the second set. From an 8-7 advantage going to the second technical timeout, the San Marcelino unit opened a 13-6 run courtesy of Joy Dacoron and Eli Soyud. Meanwhile, Bernadette Flora provided the finishing touches by connecting on an attack to bring Adamson to set point and a service ace that ended set two at 25-14. The Lady Falcons had a 12-8 advantage in attacks and a 3-0 lead in blocks.

It was all FEU after the first technical timeout of the third set. Their 8-7 edge ballooned to a 24-12 rout but Adamson saved two set points. The Lady Tamaraws pulled closer to a victory with a 25-14 set three triumph. FEU dominated in attacks (13-6), blocks (3-0) and aces (3-0).

From a 14-14 deadlock in the fourth set, the Lady Falcons blasted a 6-1 run to take a 20-15 lead. But the Lady Tamaraws responded with a 7-3 spurt to slice the margin to one, 23-22. Soyud’s attack that went through the FEU blockers brought Adamson to set point and Lycha Ebon’s off-target attack brought the match to a fifth set. Errors proved to be the difference in set four as Adamson had three less than FEU’s nine.

The Lady Tamaraws established an 8-3 advantage in the fifth set before Dacoron scored three straight to trim the deficit to 8-6. But FEU finished the match with a 7-2 run, punctuated by a Domingo kill block, to end the fifth set at 15-8.

Buding Duremdes is named Player of the Game with 44 excellent digs and nine excellent receptions. Guino-o led the FEU offensive charge with 20 points while Lycha Ebon added 17. Domingo contributed ten attacks and four blocks while Kyle Negrito, Czarina Carandang had five points apiece. Soyud led the Lady Falcons with 14 while Dacoron had 13. Flora and Chiara Permentilla added 11 and nine markers, respectively.

Scoring their third-straight victory, the FEU Lady Tamaraws improve to 4-2 to force a three-way tie with UST and De La Salle. They will close their first round against the Lady Spikers on March 16. Meanwhile, the Adamson Lady Falcons fall to 1-4 and will face the Ateneo Lady Eagles on March 13. Both games will be played at Filoil.