Faith Nisperos will play collegiate volleyball with the Ateneo Lady Eagles

Hotly-recruited spiker Faith Nisperos has made a decision regarding her collegiate career and it will take her from F. Jhocson all the way to Katipunan as she finds a new home.

Though the former Ateneo de Davao University student-athlete remained quiet—if not iffy—over the past two years as she was bombarded with questions as to where she will bring her talents once she finishes senior high school in Nazareth School of National University, she was well aware that she had a wide array of schools to choose from which she eventually narrowed down to the eight member universities of the UAAP.

The two-time Season MVP and two-time Finals MVP in the UAAP girls’ volleyball division initially said her decision will be made by April when she finishes her secondary education but she was then “pressed to make a decision before classes end.”

In a Q&A she provided to Volleyverse, the four-time UAAP champion discussed the road that led her to committing to play for the Ateneo Lady Eagles and how much she looks forward to the next chapter.

Volleyverse: Have you made a decision? Where will you be studying and playing for college?

Nisperos: “I have decided to study and play for Ateneo de Manila University.”

Volleyverse: Would you mind sharing why you picked Ateneo?

Nisperos: “In NU, I am sure that I will have a bright future because everything has been laid down before me. Going to Ateneo is a risk that I am willing to take. It’s my dream school. I was and will always be an Atenean. In the same way that I will always be a Nazalian, too.”

“I’ve always been guided with the Ignatian value of MAGIS, to always strive for excellence. I believe a new environment will provide me more of that just as NU has given me.”

Volleyverse: You are leaving NU which was your home for more than five years. Any message for all the people who helped you through all thos eyears?

Nisperos: “To Sir Hans Sy. I thank him for his unwavering support, generosity and compassion. To our team manager, Engr. Bing. I am very thankful that he provided the opportunity back in 2013 to make my dreams into a reality, who was always there supporting me and my family.”

“I want to thank my Coaches, Coach Aaron Velez, Coach Rafael Magno, Coach Franz Damian, Coach Glenn Enverga, Coach Regine Diego, Coach Norman Miguel, especially Coach Raymund ‘Babes’ Castillo who was with me since Day 1 until my last battle as a Lady Bullpup, who helped me hone my skills over the past 6 years. To our Athletics Director, Coach Otie, who has influenced me to love the game of volleyball more.”

“To my NUGVT family, thank you for the good memories and for being with me throughout the challenges we faced together. I am thanking the whole NU community especially the NSNU administration, faculty and staff for all the support throughout my high school years. I will not be who I am today if it weren’t for them. I will miss everything about NU and I will always cherish the 6 years I spent with the community.”

Volleyverse: How excited are you about the future?

Nisperos: “It will be a fresh start for me. And I have total faith in His plans for me. These plans to prosper me and not to harm me. Plans to give me hope and a future. (Jeremiah 29:11)”

“I am taking a leap of faith, trusting the Lord and facing it with courage.”