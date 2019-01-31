Eight most anticipated games in the first round of UAAP Season 81

The schedule for the first round of the UAAP Season 81 women’s volleyball tournament is already out and all eight teams aspire to at least reach the Final Four stage. But before getting there, there are interesting match-ups along the way due to recent developments and historical significance. Out of the 28 total matches in Round One, here are eight that you shouldn’t miss.

Adamson Lady Falcons vs. UST Golden Tigresses – February 17, 2 pm, Mall of Asia Arena

The Lady Falcons and the Golden Tigresses fought for the bronze in the 2018 PVL Collegiate Conference. But while the Airess Padda-coached squad took the medal, it was through an FIVB ruling. Each squad did win a game but Adamson was hailed the third-placer by winning in four sets as compared to UST’s five-set victory. While the rule is valid, the Golden Tigresses would still want to settle the score in a real match.

NU Lady Bulldogs vs. UE Lady Warriors – February 23, 2 pm, Filoil Flying V Center

This will be the first game for the highly touted rookies of the Lady Bulldogs. Ivy Lacsina, Princess Robles, and Genina Luceno will have a crack at the UAAP Season 80 Best Receiver and Digger in Kath Arado. It would be interesting how the young guns of Coach Norman Miguel will perform under brighter lights and bigger crowds. It’s also a good way to see how much the Lady Warriors have improved from their third-place finish in the PSL Collegiate Grand Slam

UST Golden Tigresses vs. UP Lady Maroons – February 24, 2 pm, Filoil Flying V Center

The Lady Maroons outlasted the Golden Tigresses in four sets to hoist the inaugural PSL CGS title. Aside from the title, the Lady Maroons did get a Thailand training camp courtesy of the Philippine Superliga. Kung Fu Reyes’ squad did have their camp in the same country as well. But their players, especially Milena Alessandrini who played in the CGS Final while being under the weather, would like to get one back.

The rematch of last year’s championship series will be played by the latter part of the first round. While this remains to be an intense match-up, the cast for each team has drastically change. Bernadeth Pons is not suiting up for the Lady Tamaraws anymore while Chin Chin Basas will not be able to play due to injury. On the other hand, the Lady Spikers do not have Majoy Baron, Kim Kianna Dy, and Season 80 Finals MVP Dawn Macandili anymore. It won’t be a surprise if this game goes the full distance.

Adamson Lady Falcons vs. De La Salle Lady Spikers – February 23, 4 pm, Filoil Flying V Center

This may not be obvious but they’ve split their elimination round games last season. The Lady Spikers suffered their second defeat last season in their first round match. However, they bounced back in their second round encounter. Had Adamson won their latter face-off, it would have given them seven wins and a possible playoff for the fourth and last Final Four spot against the NU Lady Bulldogs.

Ateneo Lady Eagles vs. FEU Lady Tamaraws – Febuary 24, 4 pm, Filoil Flying V Center

It was the George Pascua-coached squad that halted the Lady Eagles’ consecutive Finals appearances at six. That was also the last game that Coach Tai Bundit mentored the ladies in blue and white. Now under former Ateneo men’s volleyball head coach Oliver Almadro, winning this game is a step towards avenging their semifinal loss in Season 80.

Two teams that have the most UAAP women’s volleyball titles in history. The Lady Tamaraws have a record 29 championships while the Tigresses are at second with 15. However, FEU’s last title came in Season 70 while UST’s was in Season 72. Both have strong squads coming into Season 81 with Jerrili Malabanan, Heather Guino-o, Kyle Negrito, and Lycha Ebon for Far Eastern and Milena Alessandrini, Eya Laure, and Cherry Ann Rondina for Santo Tomas.

Ateneo Lady Eagles vs. De La Salle Lady Spikers – February 17, 4 pm, Mall of Asia Arena

It’s quite surprising how early they scheduled this match-up. But regardless of date and win-loss record, an Ateneo-La Salle clash in women’s volleyball is a must-see game. They have contested six of the last seven championship series with La Salle winning four and Ateneo two. Aside from the rich history of this rivalry, both teams have arguably the most popular collegiate players at present. Expect fireworks from the players and the crowd when these two squads square off.