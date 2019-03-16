De La Salle Lady Spikers dispose FEU Lady Tamaraws in straight sets

In a rematch of last year’s championship series, the De La Salle University Lady Spikers close the first round of the UAAP Season 81 women’s volleyball tournament with a two-game winning streak after defeating the FEU Lady Tamaraws in straight sets at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

The victory also maintains an eight-game win streak of the Lady Spikers against the George Pascua-coached squad that stretches from the semifinals of UAAP Season 78.

Lady Spikers dominate first set

The wards of Coach Ramil De Jesus sapped out FEU’s chances by starting the opening set with a 8-1 run. The lead grew to as much as 12 points, 23-11, before FEU scored three unanswered points to trim the lead to nine, 23-14. Lourdes Clemente’s running attack brought the Lady Spikers to set point but Lycha Ebon pulled one marker back.

Tin Tiamzon scored her seventh point in the opening set alone to cap a dominating performance for De La Salle, 25-15. The Lady Spikers had a 15-9 advantage in attack points while having three errors less than FEU’s seven.

Finishing the job in three

The ladies in green stretched a 5-3 edge to a 13-5 rout in set two thanks to the efforts of Tiamzon, Clemente, and May Luna. The Lady Tamaraws couldn’t breach the four-point barrier while playing catch up and a France Ronquillo attack that did not clear the net handed the Lady Spikers another set point at 24-18.

Clemente’s service error kept George Pascua’s squad alive in set two but DLSU team captain Desiree Cheng pounded the ball through the FEU blockers to give the Lady Spikers its second consecutive set at 25-19. Aside from having an 11-10 edge in attacks, De La Salle collected five service aces while FEU only had one.

De La Salle started the third frame with an 8-2 blast and kept the advantage until 17-11. However, FEU middle blocker Czarina Carandang’s energetic play ignited a comeback. The Lady Tamaraws finally tied the count at 17 and eventually led by two, 22-20, after a joust won by Celine Domingo.

The Lady Spikers scored three straight points to take the driver’s seat at 23-22 but Jerrili Malabanan levelled the count at 23 with a successful attack. Ebon brought the Lady Tamaraws at set point when her push was not dug properly by CJ Saga but Tiamzon forced a deuce. Back-to-back errors by Domingo and Ebon handed the set and the match to DLSU, 26-24.

Individual and team stats

Tiamzon is named Player of the Game with nine attacks, one block, three aces, and six receptions. Luna added ten while Dela Cruz made nine markers and tallied 13 digs. Clemente had a season-high eight points and Aduke Ogunsanya collected five. Cheng, Marionne Alba, and Norielle Ipac all had one point apiece. Michelle Cobb had 20 excellent sets and Saga ended the game with 12 excellent digs.

Meanwhile, Ebon paced the Lady Tamaraws with ten points to go with nine digs while Malabanan supported with nine. Domingo chipped in seven while Ronquillo and Carandang finished with five scores each. Kyle Negrito had three points and 22 excellent sets and Jeanette Villareal added two markers. Heather Guino-o came up with a single point. Buding Duremdes connected on 33 digs and 11 receptions for FEU.

DLSU had the advantage in attack points (37-35) and service aces (8-2). They only committed 16 unforced errors while FEU was guilty of 28. The Lady Tamaraws won the block battle, 5-3.

The De La Salle University Lady Spikers finish the first round of the UAAP Season 81 women’s volleyball tournament at 5-2. Meanwhile, the FEU Lady Tamaraws slide to 4-3.