Could this be the Lady Spikers’ starting rotation for Season 81?

The De La Salle University Lady Spikers have the biggest bullseyes on their backs coming into the UAAP Season 81 women’s volleyball tournament. All of the other teams will try to halt their quest for a fourth straight championship. This could be the perfect year to do just that as the likes of Kim Kianna Dy, Majoy Baron, and Dawn Macandili will not suit up for the green and white anymore.

Still, the Lady Spikers cannot be counted out because Coach Ramil De Jesus is still at the helm. Players may come and go to Taft but his presence has enabled DLSU to maintain its dominant run of eleven titles in almost two decades. With less than a month to go before the competition kicks off, it seems that the fabled mentor has found the rotation that will lead their charge.

Shown in the photograph are Aduke Ogunsanya, Michelle Cobb, Jolina Dela Cruz, Tin Tiamzon, and Desiree Cheng. Dela Cruz obstructs the view to the libero, making it inconclusive as to who it is. The photo was taken by DLSU insider Benito Araneta during the team’s scrimmage with the Perpetual Altas men’s squad.

The Altas are no push-overs for they have just swept the elimination round of NCAA Season 94 to earn an automatic trip to the Finals. The scores would show how intense this match is.

But back to the matter at hand. Could the players in the first picture be the starting rotation of the Lady Spikers for Season 81? Each player does have merit to be included in it. Cheng and Cobb are lock-ins because they have proven to perform well in the clutch. Meanwhile, Tiamzon and Ogunsanya might have been selected due to their familiarity of Coach De Jesus’ system. Dela Cruz has shown promise during their Baguio training camp.

It’s also intriguing to ponder who will be the seventh player of the rotation. Could it be Des Clemente? Could it be Michelle Morente? Or could there be someone else? Discussions like these make the anticipation for UAAP Season 81 more exciting.