Now Showing: De La Salle Lady Spikers

In the National Football League, you have Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots. In the National Basketball Association, you got Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs.

What do they have in common? Their coaching system has worked over a long period of time regardless of who’s playing for them. The Patriots have won six Super Bowls under Belichick while Popovich has guided the Spurs to five titles.

That kind of success is also present in UAAP women’s volleyball through De La Salle University Lady Spikers head Coach Ramil De Jesus. Since taking the reins of DLSU’s program over two decades ago, he has guided the team to 11 UAAP champions including three versions of a three-peat (Seasons 66-68, 73-75, 78-80). He did this with a constantly changing line-up from the likes of Iris Ortega to Desiree Hernandez to Manilla Santos to Aby Marano to Dawn Macandili to name a few.

The longevity of De La Salle’s success elevates the greatness of the players who have donned the green and white jersey. But the roots of their excellence was nurtured under the meticulous system of De Jesus. As results show, his approach sustains the Lady Spikers winning legacy regardless of who plays.

While Majoy Baron, Kim Kianna Dy, and Dawn Macandili have exhausted their playing years in Taft, the mastermind remains. Therefore, the DLSU faithful has nothing to worry about coming into UAAP Season 81. De Jesus has cultivated many talents in the past and there’s no reason he can’t do it again to rookies Ferlyn Nomil, Marionne Alba, Ynna Nicole Hatulan, Erica Mae Santos, and Jolina Dela Cruz.

Leading the charge for the Animo Squad

Of course, he will pay extra attention to his starting rotation. After recovering from a shoulder injury that prompted De Jesus to limit her service attempts in last year’s PSL All-Filipino Conference, Michelle Cobb starts another tour of duty as their cerebral, calm, and collected setter. Desiree Cheng and Tin Tiamzon will look to convert those sets into points while Aduke Ogunsanya takes care of the middle. Dela Cruz will turn heads as she plays the opposite.

But the most crucial roles will be filled by middle blocker Des Clemente and libero CJ Saga. A transferee from the University of Perpetual Help System DALTA, Clemente is motivated to make her only season with the Lady Spikers count by become a wall on net defense. She also serves as the transition middle hitter until former Nazareth School of National University standout Thea Gagate joins the squad.

Meanwhile, Saga has the biggest shoes to fill by taking over from UAAP Season 80 Finals MVP Macandili. The diminutive libero from Tanauan, Batangas played a big role in La Salle’s current three-peat because she stole some points from opponents via her pancake saves and eye-popping digs. Replacing a legend is a tall order and we’re about to witness how Saga will fare in doing so.

De Jesus can also surprise opponents by getting quality minutes from outside hitter May Luna, middle blocker Norielle Ipac, and opposite hitter Rovena Instrella. While there’s not to many marquee names in the Lady Spikers roster in Season 81, it would be foolish to scratch them off from the Final Four.

The De La Salle Lady Spikers have achieved two three-peats before but failed to win a fourth-straight title in both instances. They were suspended in Season 69 because of the one-year suspension imposed by the UAAP. The following year, La Salle forfeited its victories wherein Jacqueline Alarca played because she was on Leave of Absence even though she was in the active roster. In Season 76, they were defeated by the Ateneo Lady Eagles despite having a thrice-to-beat advantage.

Therefore, DLSU’s quest for UAAP Season 81 is one for history. But while the goal seems huge, De Jesus and the Lady Spikers are prepared to tackle it by paying attention to the simplest details.

Thus, welcome to La Salle’s movie for Season 81…Mission Four-ward!